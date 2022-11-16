TRAVERSE CITY — The first plans for spending Traverse City’s American Rescue Plan Act funds are headed for a vote soon.
Commissioners on Monday agreed to the first five spending priorities for just over $1 million in ARPA funding, and to keep working on plans to spend the remaining balance. Mayor Richard Lewis said the board will vote on those five items at their Nov. 21 meeting.
Commissioners already agreed to put $200,000 toward planting more trees and around $113,000 toward bonuses for all full-time city, Downtown Development Authority and city power utility employees, as previously reported. That’s out of the $1,653,886 in total the city received.
Of the remaining $1.34 million, the largest chunk could go toward a new Traverse City Senior Center. Users of the outdated building have pushed for its replacement for decades, and state Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, penned $7 million for the project into the latest state budget.
Rising labor and material costs spiked the estimated cost to as high as $10.2 million. And while city commissioners agreed to put $500,000 of ARPA funds toward the project, county leaders balked at the city’s request to put up to $2 million.
The second-largest slice of ARPA funding city leaders planned is $250,000 for infiltration and inflow work on city sewer mains. That would shore up aging pipes to keep out groundwater and rain runoff.
Commissioners also backed putting $150,000 toward gender-neutral bathrooms at both city fire stations, although Lewis said the required amount could be higher; $75,000 for a grant writer to pursue other federal funding chances, including Inflation Reduction Act money; and $40,000 for Jubilee House’s day services for people without homes, which Lewis said would be matching funds for a grant.
For Jubilee House, that’s $20,000 per year for the two-year pilot, Commissioner Ashlea Walter said. She noted that city commissioners had agreed as much after originally considering a smaller amount.
“We were going to bump that up so it would be a successful program beyond one year,” she said.
Walter also asked about a previously discussed idea to help city residents fix leaky sewer laterals, another source of excess water in the system. Commissioner Tim Werner agreed it’s included in the amount set aside for inflow and infiltration, and Lewis said the city might need to spend up to $40,000 for a plan to address the issue.
That would leave $345,886, of which the city could spend a portion on a housing policy fund — city Manager Marty Colburn told commissioners he’ll have a draft policy to them at their Dec. 5 meeting.
Planning appointments
Three Traverse City planning commission members will keep serving on the board, while a third newcomer will join.
Commissioners agreed at their organizational meeting Monday to reappoint Commissioner Mitch Treadwell as one of two city commissioners on the planning board by a 5-0 vote, with Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe and Commissioner Mi Stanley absent. They also agreed to reappoint David Hassing, and add David Knapp to the planning board.
Mark Wilson will keep serving as the second city commissioner on the planning board, but said he wondered if he’s the most effective person for the spot. He wanted to see if other city leaders wanted to try, including whoever fills the rest of Commissioner Ashlea Walter’s term.
Walter will join the Grand Traverse County Commission in January, and city leaders accepted her resignation effective Dec. 31.
Mayor Richard Lewis suggested the city should appoint someone to fill the rest of Walter’s term, which ends in November 2023. City Clerk Benjamin Marentette said those interested have until 5 p.m. Nov. 30 to submit a resume and letter of interest, and work with commissioners to schedule public interviews.
