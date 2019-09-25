TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City firefighters rushed to a middle-of-the-night house fire that destroyed a porch on Webster Street.
Lt. Eric Jackson, of the Traverse City Fire Department, said they were called around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of Webster Street, not far from the Barlow Street intersection. An exterior fire was quickly extinguished and firefighters remained on the scene about two hours, he said.
Homeowner Jim Begeman said he's thankful the fire didn't spread to the rest of the house.
"I just spent all last winter and part of spring renovating," he said about the apartment within his house at 829 Webster St.
Outside of the fire damage to the porch, Begeman said the house experienced some smoke damage and a couple of shattered windows.
"I've had better days, but it could have been much worse," he said.
Begeman said he already had a contractor visit later on Wednesday to determine needed repairs.
Jackson said the exterior fire remains under investigation, nobody was injured and Peninsula Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.
