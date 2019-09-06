TRAVERSE CITY -- Three beaches were cleared Friday for full contact recreation after a mid-week spike in E. coli colonies.
Grand Traverse County Health Department lifted advisories for Traverse City Senior Center, Clinch Park, and Traverse City State Park beaches after test results revealed E.coli under threshold levels.
The spike in the bacteria was likely caused by strong on-shore winds midweek, according to a health department statement.
