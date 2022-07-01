TRAVERSE CITY — Clinch Park beach is safe to swim in again after high E. coli levels were reported Thursday.
The Grand Traverse County health department discovered that contamination during its weekly water quality testing, and issued an advisory recommending no bodily contact. After a followup test, the health department is reporting that the water is once again safe.
The results of the health department’s weekly tests can be found here: www.gtcountymi.gov/814.
