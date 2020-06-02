TRAVERSE CITY — Health officials lifted the last restrictions on local beaches after a sewage spill into the Boardman River polluted the waters of West Grand Traverse Bay.
Grand Traverse County Health Department on Tuesday announced E. coli test results from water samples taken Monday showed Sunset Beach and the Boardman River in downtown Traverse City now meet standards for full-body contact.
Swimming is safe to resume at the beach and the river is safe for wading, paddling and fishing, officials said.
A flash flood and failed downtown sewer pump co-occurred on Thursday last week, overloading the city's stormwater system and flushing an estimated 54,000 gallons of raw sewage into the river and then out into the bay's waters.
On Sunday, health officials lifted the public health advisory on other affected public spaces — Clinch Park Beach, Bryant Park Beach and the Senior Center Beach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.