ACME — The Bayside Park beach in Acme Township is safe for swimming again after samples briefly showed elevated E. coli levels in the water late this week.
A report from the Grand Traverse County Health Department on Friday showed E. coli counts were down to 91 per 100 milliliters of water. Those results, derived from a sample taken Thursday, are down from 410 the day prior, and mean the beach is once again safe for full-contact exposure.
The prior elevated results meant the water met Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy standards for a Level 2 water quality index classification. Under that designation, the water is determined to be safe for wading, fishing and boating, but is not recommended for any contact above the waist.
Acme Township’s other beach, Sayler Park, roughly 5 miles northeast of Bayside Park along the East Arm of Grand Traverse Bay, was unaffected.
The Level 2 category includes any sample with E. coli counts between 301 and 1,000. Sites with a 30-day average count of at least 131 also fall under that category.
Any counts higher than 1,000 constitute a Level 3 designation. At that level, no body contact is advised. In cases of gross contamination, the designation rises to a Level 4 health alert, according to information from the health department.
This week marked the first of the health department’s weekly water quality reports, which will use grant money from EGLE to monitor surface water from several area beaches through the first week of September. The results are released every Thursday at www.gtcountymi.gov/814.
The health department will retest any sites that meet E. coli thresholds of Level 2 or higher, as in the case of Bayside Park.
The full list of sites being monitored includes:
- Bryant Park
- Bayside Park
- Clinch Park
- East Bay Park
- Haserot Beach
- Sayler Park
- Sunset Park
- Traverse City Senior Center
- Traverse City Volleyball Beach
- Traverse City State Park
- West End Beach
