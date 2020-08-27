TRAVERSE CITY — E. coli levels at two East Grand Traverse Bay beaches were high enough to merit a wading-only advisory following heavy rains.
The Grand Traverse County Health Department warned against any water contact above the waist for East Bay Park in Traverse City and Bayside Park in Acme. Weekly testing from Wednesday found e. coli levels at 770 colonies per 100 milliliters at the former and 816 at the latter — well above the cutoff of 300 considered safe for contact.
Such advisories typically are in effect until testing shows e. coli levels have subsided to safer levels.
New test results are expected by Friday morning, according to county health department Environmental Health Director Daniel Thorell.
All other beaches, including five inland lakes, had safe levels of the potentially sickening bacteria.
