TRAVERSE CITY — A dumpster fire spread to a shed and an area of the Women's Resource Center Thrift Store, sending many donations up in smoke.
At approximately 1:47 a.m. on Thursday morning dispatchers said they received a call from a passerby who said there was a dumpster fire behind the WRC Thrift Store on U.S. 31 N.
Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department responded to the scene and put out flames in the dumpster, as well as the flames that had spread over to a storage shed and the back entrance of the building, Fire Chief Pat Parker said.
They focused mainly on protecting the resale store, because "that's an exposure that we didn't want to lose."
Both Parker and WRC's Executive Director Juliette Schultz said no one was in the building at the time the fire started, and that there were no injuries.
The investigation as to what caused that first spark is currently still ongoing, according to fire department officials. Parker shared that investigators were looking through the dumpster to see what could have started it.
"Anytime that you see a dumpster on fire, you scratch your head and think 'Ok, how does a dumpster start on fire?'" Parker said in reference to the ongoing investigation. "They usually don't just spontaneously combust."
Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office Captain Randy Fewless said their deputies would get involved if the Metro Fire determines that the cause of the fire was criminal in nature.
Only the back shed and dumpster were considered a "total loss" after the fire, with the outside of the store sustaining minimal damage to the back door frame and some of the siding, according to Parker.
"They're open today," he said. "So the nice part is that their clients can still come in and purchase things."
Since the storage shed has burned down, they are currently not accepting any new donations at their U.S. 31 N location, Schultz said. Before they accept new donations at that location, they will have to do a clean-up of the area.
"Donations and the back room are considered a total loss," she said. "So that's a bummer."
But, she said, the WRC's South Airport store is still accepting donations at this time.
"Out thrift shops are our No. 1 source of revenue that fund the mission, which is to care for survivors of domestic and sexual violence," Schultz said. "I can't even put into words what those thrift shops are to the WRC, and to our financial sustainability."
She said the thought of anything happening to either thrift store scared everyone in their organization. But now, Schultz is focused on rebuilding and continuing to keep the stores open.
For community members who are interested in providing support, Schultz encouraged people to continue to shop at their stores and donate using the WRC's website.
