TRAVERSE CITY — A dumpster fire spread to a shed and an area of the Women’s Resource Center Thrift Store, sending many of their donations up in smoke.
At 1:47 a.m. Thursday, dispatchers received a call from a passerby reporting a dumpster fire behind the WRC Thrift Store on U.S. 31 N.
Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department responded and extinguished the flames in the dumpster and the fire that had spread to a storage shed and the back entrance of the building, Fire Chief Pat Parker said.
Firefighters focused mainly on protecting the resale store because “that’s an exposure that we didn’t want to lose,” Parker said.
Both Parker and WRC’s Executive Director Juliette Schultz said no one was in the building at the time the fire started, and there were no injuries.
Parker said investigators were looking through the dumpster to see what could have started the fire.
“Anytime that you see a dumpster on fire, you scratch your head and think ‘OK, how does a dumpster start on fire?’ “ Parker said in reference to the ongoing investigation. “They usually don’t just spontaneously combust.”
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Randy Fewless said their deputies will get involved if Metro Fire determines that the cause of the fire was criminal in nature.
Only the back shed and dumpster were considered a “total loss” after the fire, with the exterior of the store sustaining minimal damage to the back door frame and some of the siding, according to Parker.
“They’re open today,” he said. “So the nice part is that their clients can still come in and purchase things.”
Since the storage shed was destroyed, they are currently not accepting any new donations at their U.S. 31 N location, Schultz said. Before they can accept new donations there, they will have to clean up the area.
“Donations and the back room are considered a total loss,” she said. “So that’s a bummer.”
But, she noted, the WRC’s South Airport store is still accepting donations.
“Our thrift shops are our No. 1 source of revenue that fund the mission, which is to care for survivors of domestic and sexual violence,” Schultz said. “I can’t even put into words what those thrift shops are to the WRC, and to our financial sustainability.”
Just the thought of anything happening to either thrift store scared everyone in their organization, she said.
Now, Schultz said, they are focused on rebuilding and continuing to keep the stores open.
For community members interested in providing support, Schultz encouraged people to continue to shop at their stores and donate using the WRC website.
