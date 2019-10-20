SUTTONS BAY – An Early Childhood Services tax proposal to support Leelanau County’s youngest citizens is proving to be contentious.
Two informational forums will be held at 7 p.m. Monday.
One at the Old Art Building in Leland was organized by Leelanau commissioners who support the millage request.
Another at the Elmwood Township Hall was organized by commissioners who don’t.
At issue is a five-year 0.253-mill property tax proposal aimed at making sure kids from age 0 to 6 are ready for school. The proposal, which would cover all children, regardless of income, is on the Nov. 5 ballot.
If approved, the tax will cost the owner of a home with a taxable value of $150,000 about $38 per year. The tax is expected to bring in $728,000 in its first year, or about $3.6 million over five years.
Supporters say the millage is needed to help parents raise children who are healthy and ready to learn.
“Every child in Leelanau County deserves the best possible start in life and our parents need to be supported in the hardest job they’ll ever do,” said Leelanau Commissioner Patricia Soutas-Little, who co-chaired the committee that brought the millage forward.
Those who oppose it say there are already services in place for children who need them.
“There are too many unanswered questions, the millage is too long, there are too few kids and a there’s a duplication of services,” said Gery Zemaitis, of Leland.
In 2018 there were about 1,100 children aged 0-6 in Leelanau County.
The proposal
The money will be used to hire three coordinators for the Parenting Communities program already in place in the county, as well as two social workers and a part-time person to make sure services are not duplicated.
The coordinators will allow for more guided play groups for county children – groups are now hosted four times per week around the county for a total of 16 per month. It will also allow for more home evaluations and follow-up visits for parents.
All of the services are free and are voluntary, with home visits done only after a request from a parent.
About $43,000 of the money raised by the millage could expand access to mental health services for children, Soutas-Little said. It could also expand services of a mobile dental clinic by having the clinic visit homes or play groups to check children’s teeth.
The Early Childhood Services millage request was approved by the Leelanau County Board of Commissioners in August on a vote of 4-3, with trustees Will Bunek, Melinda Lautner and Debra Rushton voting against it.
Lautner and Bunek will both speak at the Elmwood Township forum.
“We’re not opposed to services for children,” Lautner said. “We’re opposed to a millage funding this. I am opposed to the expansion of (Parenting Communities) beyond where it is today.”
Lautner said 40 percent of children in the county already receive services, and for the rest of them, services are available.
If voters approve the millage, the program would be administered by the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department.
But Lautner, who sits on the Health Department board, said the proposal was never approved by the board, despite a letter that was sent to the Leelanau board.
The letter states “The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department supports the concept of expanding the existing home visiting services we provide through Parenting Communities.”
It was signed by Dr. Joshua Meyerson, medical director, and Lisa Peacock.
A 42-member committee formed in April to study whether childhood services in the county are adequate, with members including K-12 teachers and superintendents, day care workers, business leaders, parents, grandparents and organizations like the Leelanau Peninsula Economic Foundation.
The committee, co-chaired by Trustee Tony Ansorge, was charged with looking at existing services in the county and making recommendations to improve them, Soutas-Little said.
The No. 1 recommendation by the committee was to expand on the Parenting Communities Program that has been in place in the county for about 20 years.
The millage request does not address childcare for parents who work, which has long been a problem in the Grand Traverse region – both finding day care and paying for it. Those costs can be as high as $9,000 per year for one child, according to a Michigan Department of Education study done in 2017.
Mary Manner, Great Start Collaborative coordinator for the Traverse Bay area, said the collaborative is supportive of community-based initiatives like Parenting Communities.
One of the program’s benefits is that it is universal and not based on a family’s income, education level or other risk factors, Manner said.
“Anyone raising young children is encouraged to connect with Parenting Communities for play groups, home visits and access to a network of support,” she said.
Manner called it a program of prevention.
“It prevents children from winding up with problems that are bigger than they need to be,” she said.
Zemaitis said he does not disagree with research that shows how important a child’s earliest development is. But parents who can afford the services should pay for them, he said.
Parenting Communities
Elizabeth Fay often takes her 2- and 4-year-old to the Parenting Communities play group in Leland. The group has Fay getting to know other parents, finding out about other child-centered programs in the county, and is positive for her kids, she said.
She supports the millage.
“I think bringing awareness to the community about these resources is invaluable,” Fay said.
As part of Parenting Communities, play groups meet around the county in Northport, Suttons Bay, Leland and Glen Lake.
About four to seven students regularly participate in the Leland group, said Hollie Anderson, a Parenting Communities coordinator. Another five to nine participate in Northport, two to 10 at Suttons Bay and five or six in Glen Lake.
Parenting Communities was originally funded by grants and private donations, but that funding has dried up.
It had six employees to begin with, but now is down to 1.25, Soutas-Little said.
The Health Department does home visits, but has limited resources and a waiting list, she said.
“Parenting Communities have tried to fill in the gaps by serving the rest of the community,” Soutas-Little said.
Kathy Bartell is the Parenting Communities coordinator for the Glen Lake area. She is partially paid by the Glen Lake school district, where some of the play groups are held.
Families can drop in to a play group, Bartell said. When they do she gets them enrolled and if they request a home visit, she will do a home evaluation of the child, assessing their social-emotional, cognitive, language and motor skills.
If a child is lagging in some area, Bartell will set up regular home visits — if the parent agrees — where she will work with the child and the parent on activities that will improve those areas. If the child’s issue is beyond Bartell’s scope, she will make a referral for further evaluation.
“We feel that families with young children need these services,” Bartell said.
Not every family wants the services, but like the fact that it’s there if they need it, she said.
Commissioner Ty Wessell says parenting is a challenging job.
“Most of us make mistakes along the way,” Wessell said. “A lot of us can use help in the parenting process.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.