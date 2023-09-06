TRAVERSE CITY — An oven fire sparked at Taproot Cider House, causing the restaurant to temporarily close through the weekend.
Early on Wednesday morning, just before 8 a.m., the Traverse City Fire Department responded to a call at Taproot on East Front Street.
Grand Traverse 9-1-1 announced on social media that Front Street between Cass Street and Boardman Avenue was closed because of the fire a few minutes later.
Within an hour, the roads were back open.
TCFD Fire Marshall Keith Fritz said the investigation showed that the fire started in the duct of a kitchen appliance because of grease buildup. But the flames never left the duct work.
The restaurant's sprinkler system was activated, which helped to keep the fire contained, he said. The fire caused minimal damage with the majority of the damage coming from the water from the sprinklers.
In total, the fire was completely under control and extinguished within a few minutes, he said.
"A lot of our efforts down there were with checking to make sure it was out," Fritz said.
Traverse City police Sgt. Ryan Taylor said they were on the scene to assist with traffic, but deferred to the fire department for any other information.
Taproot owners later posted an update on their social media pages.
"We will be closed through the weekend and are working diligently with our restoration company, we have been in contact with our health department and insurance agency to ensure a safe environment for everyone to return to," the statement read. "Thank you for your patience, reaching out, and sending love to us during this unforeseen circumstance. We are working with the professionals on this matter so we do not need a hand at this time but greatly appreciate the offer."
They ended the statement by saying that all of their employees would be taken care of, and they sympathize with neighboring business owners who may have been affected by billowing smoke.
TCFD was assisted on the scene by Mobile Medical Response, the Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department and Traverse City Police Department.
