TRAVERSE CITY — Three men were arrested after an early-morning drunken fight at Great Wolf Lodge.

Grand Traverse Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an assault at the Great Wolf Lodge around 1:55 a.m. Saturday, Lt. Chris Oosse said. There were no injures, he said.

A 22-year-old Traverse City male, who was not a guest at the Lodge and who had a blood alcohol level of 0.175, reported being pushed, Oosse said. The man was among those arrested — he violated bond by drinking, Oosse said.

The 22-year-old was visiting a group of guests when an argument started in the hotel room, Oosse said. The man’s cell phone reportedly was taken, but ultimately returned, he said.

The assault suspect — a 21-year-old Traverse City male and an 18-year-old Suttons Bay male — followed the man out of the room, pushed him through the front doors and into the snow, Oosse said.

The 21-year-old was arrested for assault and battery.

The 18-year-old, who had a blood alcohol level of 0.12, was arrested for assault and battery, resisting and obstructing and ticketed for underage drinking.

Three others were ticketed for underage drinking.

