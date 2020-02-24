TRAVERSE CITY — Three men were arrested after an early-morning drunken fight at Great Wolf Lodge.
Grand Traverse Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an assault at the Great Wolf Lodge around 1:55 a.m. Saturday, Lt. Chris Oosse said. There were no injures, he said.
A 22-year-old Traverse City male, who was not a guest at the Lodge and who had a blood alcohol level of 0.175, reported being pushed, Oosse said. The man was among those arrested — he violated bond by drinking, Oosse said.
The 22-year-old was visiting a group of guests when an argument started in the hotel room, Oosse said. The man’s cell phone reportedly was taken, but ultimately returned, he said.
The assault suspect — a 21-year-old Traverse City male and an 18-year-old Suttons Bay male — followed the man out of the room, pushed him through the front doors and into the snow, Oosse said.
The 21-year-old was arrested for assault and battery.
The 18-year-old, who had a blood alcohol level of 0.12, was arrested for assault and battery, resisting and obstructing and ticketed for underage drinking.
Three others were ticketed for underage drinking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.