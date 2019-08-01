TRAVERSE CITY — Visitors might see a DeLorean at the Traverse City Film Festival this week — and it won’t just be on the silver screen.
Two DeLoreans will be seen alongside two DeLorean-centric movies: Thursday’s “Framing John DeLorean” at 3 p.m. at The Kubrick and Friday’s “Back to the Future” at dusk at the Open Space.
Luke Sandel, is the owner of one of them and said doing tours and shows like these can be a lot of fun.
“You’re always in the happiest place on earth, people smiling, taking pictures,” said Sandel, who saw the call go out on Facebook for DeLoreans at the Film Festival and decided to answer.
Sandel, who lives in the Lansing area, got his DeLorean in 1998. While he said he had always wanted one, he doesn’t have a specific reason why. It was just a really striking, interesting car, he said, that had been in the back of his mind since he was young.
“Back To The Future” came out in July, 1985, and Sandel saw it shortly after, when he was 7. He said he didn’t really think much of the car when he first saw it but he remembered his mother making a comment like, ‘Oh, I remember those cars.’
“And people still remember it today,” he said.
However, “Back To The Future” is only part of the fabled car’s bizarre history.
“Framing John DeLorean” details the crazy history of the car and the eccentric man behind it. Sandel said he’s already seen the film a few times, and by bringing his DeLorean to a couple other showings, he’s “accidentally become a groupie.” Thursday will be his third time showing the car at the film, though he doesn’t plan on watching the movie again.
“It’s the total package,” said Sandel, who enjoys both the pop culture and the history behind the car.
Sandel said another element that makes the car so interesting is its unique look and feel. The DeLorean was bold in carving out it’s own style, which Sandel said hasn’t really been replicated to this day.
The internet has made it easy for fans of even niche things to group up and chat, and Sandel said he’s a part of the online community for DeLoreans. Some members even fashion their DeLoreans to look like the classic time machine from the “Back to the Future” franchise, but Sandel isn’t one of them.
His is a 1982 model to which he has made a few modifications and restorations over the years. Sandel said compared to a lot of other older vehicles it is a lot easier to find aftermarket parts for repairs — in part because of the community, but also because of the pop-culture significance from “Back To The Future.”
Sandel said his car was in pretty good shape and had low mileage when he got it, and he tries to take good care of it. While a lot of car collectors might try to keep the mileage on their cars low, Sandel said he loves to take his out for a drive if the weather is nice.
“The worst thing you can do with an old car is never drive it,” he said.
