TRAVERSE CITY — Proposed changes aimed at opening Traverse City’s one- and two-family neighborhoods to more housing variety, and more density than currently built levels, are headed to city commissioners.
After more than an hour of public comment on a subject planning commissioners have been deliberating for months, they voted 7-2 to send a dozen proposals to city commissioners for their consideration, with commissioners Linda Koebert and Heather Shaw voting against.
Planners did so even as they had lingering questions about some of the proposals – including a few that have prompted considerable public debate.
Proposals include removing a 15-per-year cap on new accessory dwelling units, and allowing them on lots where a house is split into a duplex. In two-family homes, they would be allowed on the same lot as a triplex.
It also would eliminate the requirement that the property owner live in either the primary or accessory home.
That change has prompted the most concern throughout the discussion, and Tuesday was no different.
A majority of commenters said they wanted to keep that ownership requirement, including several who spoke in favor of the changes overall, provided homeownership requirements be kept.
It was the first item planners identified as being one they were open to modifying, with Commissioner Jim Tuller saying he was willing to consider temporary exemptions.
“My take is, if we remove that, it’s going to remove a sense of accountability and accessibility to rectify issues,” he said.
But not every owner takes good care of their property, nor would they be willing to police a renter living next door, Commissioner Debbie Hershey said. That made the issue a difficult one for her.
Planning board Chairman David Hassing agreed with Koebert that such a requirement can slow down development of accessory dwelling units, but he also said he’s open to keeping it with a temporary exception.
Commissioners at one point discussed peeling off the owner-occupancy requirement and sending the rest to city commissioners for their consideration. City Planning Director Shawn Winter explained the planning board could send city leaders the entire package, and city commissioners could opt to send back parts of it if they think it needs more work.
City resident Merek Roman urged planning commissioners to keep the requirement. “If you let that rule go, there’s going to be a dramatic change in this town that we will not be able to recover from,” he said.
Planning commissioner Anna Dituri said she was OK with sending the entire package to city leaders, and that pulling out the owner-occupancy requirement would prove too difficult to craft any workable exceptions.
Other proposals include trimming minimum lot sizes in some single-family districts, allowing two houses on single family-zoned lots large enough for a second one, permitting up to four dwellings in up to two structures in two-family neighborhoods and allowing duplexes without a special land-use permit in some single-family neighborhoods.
Definitions of duplex, triplex and quadplex also would be added to the city zoning ordinance, and cluster housing, where a handful of houses are built on an oversized lot, could be sited on a minimum of 1 acre — compared to the current minimum of 5 acres.
Those against the proposals raised concerns that the wide-reaching zoning changes amounted to an experiment that could irreversibly change the city’s neighborhoods. Several commenters noted there’s no guarantee that any of the new housing would be affordable, and still others wondered if it would have much of an impact at all.
Slabtown neighborhood resident Debby Regiani told commissioners the bigger impacts on the city’s housing market seemed to be from short-term rentals and second homes, noting that the number of vacant houses grew by 51 percent between the 2010 and 2020 census.
Audience members who supported the changes said they applauded the effort to allow for more housing variety and to make it easier for people with large lots to add more houses.
Some noted the building of smaller rental units could create more affordable apartments for young people who are just starting out.
Mark Breederland, an Elmwood Township resident who said he owns a duplex in town, said he’s in favor of making it easier to create duplexes, while agreeing that short-term rentals don’t belong in residential districts.
“The current process of allowing of duplexes by special land use permit is burdensome and functionally prohibitive, and they’re already in many places in R-1A and R-1B districts due to grandfathering allowing the construction of duplexes,” he said, referring to two of the proposed affected districts.
Hassing started off the meeting by pointing out the various hoped-for benefits of the changes, and that every planning commissioner would have to live with the effects of their actions.
“Everyone here on the planning commission lives in a Traverse City neighborhood, so we all have a vested interest in doing right for and by Traverse City in what we do here tonight,” he said.
The final say on these amendments, however, rests with the city commissioners, according to zoning procedure.
