TRAVERSE CITY— Grand Traverse County Sheriff's deputies are seeking the driver of a gold SUV that left the roadway, drove down an embankment and damaged three commercial vehicles in East Bay Township on Sunday.
"Both air bags deployed and the windshield looks like someone head-butted it," said Deputy Brian Potter.
The vehicle, a Ford Explorer with a New Jersey license plate and decals reading "#teamawesome" on both rear seat windows, was filled with construction and other work equipment, Potter said.
Chris Adams, owner of Adams Painting on Three Mile Road in East Bay Township, said the crash happened about 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
TC Towing responded. Potter said the vehicle will be impounded.
Adams said he's insured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.