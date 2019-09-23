TRAVERSE CITY — A driver caught a lucky break out of an unlucky incident Sunday.
The 27-year-old driver and her two passengers escaped unharmed after their car skidded on U.S. 31’s rain-slick pavement and plunged into the Grand Traverse Bay around 11:30 a.m.
“This could’ve been bad,” said Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Randy Fewless. “Nobody was hurt, so that’s a good thing.”
He noted the northbound driver, from Farmington, first swerved through two wet lanes of oncoming traffic and down a rocky embankment before breaking the water’s surface off U.S. 31 near Holiday Road.
Deputies, flanked by Grand Traverse Metro firefighters, arrived at the scene minutes later at 11:35 a.m.
Each of the passengers wore their seatbelts, Fewless said, and investigators don’t suspect drugs or alcohol factored into the crash.
The water at that point measures about 3 feet deep, he added.
“I can imagine — if you aren’t familiar with it and you’re from Farmington — (when) you’re going into that water, you don’t know if you’re going into the abyss or what,” Fewless said.
Several people shared photographs on social media of the silver 2015 BMW as it was pulled from East Bay’s waters by a Nickerson Towing crew.
Owner Andy Nickerson said it’s the third car his crews have pulled from the bay in his 40-year tenure, but it’s typically an annual occurrence.
He said that area of U.S. 31 has no guardrail and often ends up icy or wet as winds blow the bay’s waters onto the pavement.
“In that stretch, they leave the roadway and either up on the stones or in the bay,” he said.
The car had “disabling damage,” Fewless said, and one individual was taken to Munson Medical Center as a precaution. None had apparent injuries.
