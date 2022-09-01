TRAVERSE CITY — A 26-year-old man was killed after crashing a car into a Northwestern Michigan College dormitory.
The driver was headed east on Munson Avenue at approximately 2 a.m. when he missed a turn and struck NMC's Hawk's Nest dormitory, Traverse City Police Department Capt. Keith Gillis said.
There were no other injuries reported, Gillis said.
The building is a former motel converted into student housing.
The car's registration was traced to Palmetto, Fla., by city police department officers, but the driver's father currently lives in Traverse City.
Gillis said the driver was not wearing his seatbelt. In high-impact crashes, police are able to tell whether seatbelts were being worn because of distinctive seatbelt burns or bruises often found on the body, he said.
The TCPD and the Michigan State Police are investigating the fatality and have notified the next of kin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.