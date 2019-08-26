EMPIRE -- A Leelanau driver looking to cross an Ironman traffic point was arrested after striking a Michigan State Police trooper with his SUV.
The trooper was unhurt but was hit in the back of the legs after an altercation with an 82-year-old man, according to an MSP statement.
The driver wanted to cross the intersection of Plowman Road and M-72 in Leelanau County, which was barricaded for the Ironman 70.3 Triathlon. The troopers, on loan from Sault Ste. Marie Post, told the driver he couldn't because of the heavy bike race traffic, the statement read.
The driver yelled obscenities, honked his horn and drove at the trooper, the statement read. A trooper from the Cadillac Post assisted in the arrest, and the driver was taken to Leelanau County Jail.
The suspect driver is scheduled for arraignment in the 86th District Court tomorrow. Follow Record-Eagle.com for updates.
