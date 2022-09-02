TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Police Department released the name of the driver who died after crashing into The Hawk's Nest early in the morning on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Phillipe Antonio Sarmiento was a 26-year-old from Palmetto, Florida.
Officials said Sarmiento was heading east on Munson Avenue when he missed a turn and crashed into the former motel, leaving behind significant damage to the outside of the building.
Sarmiento died immediately on impact as a result of the crash, according to TCPD Capt. Keith Gillis.
Gillis said their department is waiting to release further information until Munson Medical Center and the Michigan State Police conclude their reports sometime next week. The investigation as to what caused the crash, and how fast Sarmiento was going, was still ongoing as of Friday afternoon.
