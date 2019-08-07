KINGSLEY — A state construction worker was struck by a car in a work zone along M-113 near Kingsley.
A Michigan State Police trooper responded to the car versus pedestrian traffic crash about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday near Jackson Pine Drive in Grand Traverse County's Paradise Township. The worker, a 21-year-old Lapeer County man, suffered a broken leg from the collision, police said.
"He had a pretty bad leg injury," said Sgt. Rich Capling from the MSP's Cadillac post.
The victim was reportedly standing alongside a work vehicle with flashing lights activated on the northern shoulder of the highway, while he and he co-workers removed construction signs.
A westbound vehicle driven by a 34-year-old Traverse City man apparently veered onto the shoulder and struck both the injured worker and the work vehicle he stood near, police said.
The injured worker suffered other non-life-threatening injuries in addition to his broken leg. Responders rushed him by ambulance to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for emergency treatment, Capling said.
It is uncommon for road workers to be struck by a vehicle while on the job, officials said.
"It's a relatively rare occurrence, but every one of these incidents is terrible and scary," said James Lake, spokesman for the Michigan Department of Transportation.
"We want everybody, every day to go home safe from our work sites, and that goes for both our workers and the motorists," he said.
Police said the motorist was not injured, nor was the occupant of the construction vehicle involved in the crash.
MSP continues to probe the motorist's use of his mobile phone at the time of the crash. When the investigation is completed, the report will be forwarded to the county prosecutor for review, Capling said.
He said no citations have yet been issued to the motorist.
Lake said MDOT encourages all motorists to set aside distractions while driving.
"Driving requires your full attention in any case, and even more so in a work zone," he said.
MDOT construction workers this summer resurfaced M-113 from Whipple Street in Kingsley east more than 6 miles to Vans Lane as part of a $596,000 project. The work was initially scheduled to conclude last week.
An MSP District No. 7 traffic crash reconstruction specialist assisted at the scene, along with Grand Traverse County Sheriff's deputies and emergency responders from the Paradise Township Fire Department who treated the victim.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.