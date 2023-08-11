MANISTEE — The driver was found dead in a car after law enforcement personnel were called to the scene of a small vehicle fire early Friday morning, Manistee County Sheriff Brian Gutowski said in a release.
Deputies were dispatched at 2:10 a.m. to Moore Road, north of Miller Road in Springdale Township, after receiving an emergency call that was vehicle was on fire, which also sparked a small wildfire.
After they arrived, law enforcement officials said they found a Hyundai passenger car on fire along with a small section of wild land burning nearby. An initial investigation conducted by sheriff's office deputies showed the vehicle had been traveling south on Moore Road when it went off the roadway to the right and struck several trees.
Gutowski confirmed the driver was found dead inside the car. His identity is being withheld, pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.
The investigation was continuing Friday; anyone with information is asked to call Manistee County Central Dispatch at 231-723-6241.
The sheriff's office and central dispatch were assisted by the Benzie County Sheriff's Office, Mason County Sheriff's Office, Mobile Medical Response Emergency Medical Services, Cleon Township Fire Department, Bear Lake Fire Department and Thompsonville Fire and Ambulance.
