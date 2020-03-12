TRAVERSE CITY — Breweries, wineries and distilleries abound in and around Traverse City, and that’s given the city an alcohol-soaked reputation.
City Police Chief Jeff O’Brien said a $100,000 grant could help come up with a way to change the city’s drinking culture from one of binge drinking and overserving. He, city Clerk Benjamin Marentette and Downtown Development Authority CEO Jean Derenzy are working to bring on a project manager to develop something more.
That could be problem-solving techniques or a curriculum for training liquor license-holders and their employees, O’Brien said.
“This would be an internal change among our businesses, they have to change in order for people that come in so there’s a culture change among our businesses,” he said.
Booze-fueled antics caused an uproar that consumed several meetings as Union Street business owners shared stories of vandalism and other bad behavior. The issue led commissioners Brian McGillivary and Roger Putman to propose a moratorium on new liquor licenses, which failed to gain traction. The two have also repeatedly opposed issuing or transferring licenses.
The problem isn’t limited to downtown, as several businesses cater to whisking tasters from winery to winery on Leelanau and Old Mission peninsulas — O’Brien said he’s heard reports of packs of up to 30 already tipsy tourists hitting the city’s bars.
That means any response has to go beyond just Traverse City, commissioner Ashlea Walter said.
Putting a full-time officer downtown for “hot spot” policing already reduced the department’s calls for service, O’Brien said. Six months of data showed those calls were disproportionately involving Class C liquor license holders — bars, typically — versus other types.
Much of the focus has fallen on the 100 block of Union Street, near a cluster of bars long reputed for rowdy crowds and occasional assaults.
That includes a 2014 incident that left a man unconscious with a fractured skull, cracked ribs and a collapsed lung, O’Brien wrote in a memo.
Trainings and inspections for liquor license-holders also is yielding results — O’Brien’s memo notes a July 2, 2019, fight involving a Michigan Department of Corrections employee was triggered by bar staff cutting off intoxicated patrons.
“We need to put officers in that area, but that doesn’t solve the underlying problem,” he said.
Walter said any solutions need to focus on mental health as well, and O’Brien agreed.
Zoning also plays a role, commissioner Christie Minervini said. She noted a Centers for Disease Control study found a correlation between clustering of alcohol outlets and violent crimes.
“There are incremental changes we could be making in our ordinances and through the issuance of alcohol licenses that could make a big difference,” she said.
O’Brien asked commissioners what kind of progress they’d like to see from the initiative in a year.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said her expectations are tempered by the fact that he, Derenzy and Marentette hope to have a project manager in place by May, and that drinking culture changes won’t happen overnight.
“To me, what I’ll be looking for just off the top of my head is more about reports on relations, relationships, who’s gone through what trainings at different bars and establishments,” she said. “To me, that’s what I’m looking for in the first at least year or so.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.