TRAVERSE CITY — Drago loves attention, belly rubs and his orange and blue rubber ball.
That’s what he’ll be getting, now that he’s retired from six years of service as the narcotics dog for the Traverse City Police Department’s K9 Unit.
Drago, an 8-year-old German Shepherd from Slovakia, was first acquired by TCPD in 2017. He was placed in service after 160 hours of training in Clare County alongside his handler and partner, Officer Adam Verschaeve.
Drago is trained specifically in narcotics detection and tracking. He’s the only police dog remaining in Northern Michigan that can detect marijuana, Verschaeve said, since he was trained before cannabis was legalized in the state in 2018.
Unfortunately, Drago’s underlying medical conditions were what led him to retirement. He currently is suffering from issues with his hip and a growing tumor in his liver.
“It’s finally gotten to a point where he is just no longer able to do the job that he used to be able to do, which is pretty sad,” Verschaeve said. “So, hopefully he can retire at home with me and enjoy his remaining time.”
After Drago retires, Verschaeve said, he will continue living with his family. He’s “best friends” with the officer’s 9-year-old son.
This decision was brought to the City Commission during its Monday night meeting. Ultimately, the decision was unanimous to sell Drago back to Verschaeve for a dollar.
The money used to purchase Drago in the first place came from a private donor, TCPD records indicated.
“It’s been a great experience overall these last six years, coming to work everyday with a partner that truly likes to be with you and is happy to see you everyday,” Verschaeve said. “He’s, overall, brought a lot of joy to this community.”
With Drago’s retirement, Verschaeve said he’s made the decision not to be a handler again.
It’s time for that torch to be passed to someone else in the department, he said.
Chief Jeffrey O’Brien said there are no immediate plans to replace Drago just quite yet.
Drago’s colleague, Eno, has been with TCPD since June 2020. He specializes in explosives detection and the department has no plans to retire him soon. However, O’Brien said members of the K9 unit cannot be cross-trained to perform both roles.
But, Drago’s skills in drug detection are something that the department definitely wants in the future, according to O’Brien.
Until then, Drago enjoyed his last day at the Law Enforcement Center on Tuesday, playing with ball and receiving belly rubs in the conference room from his new official owner, Verschaeve.
Record-Eagle reporter Jordan Travis contributed to this article.
