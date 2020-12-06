ROSCOMMON — A vehicle dragging a gas pump handle and fuel hose on US-127 Friday night alerted law enforcement something might be amiss, officials said.
Michigan State Police troopers stopped the vehicle near Emery Road in Roscommon Township and asked the 42-year old driver if he’d forgotten to complete a task at the gas station.
When the Gladwin man replied in the negative troopers performed a sobriety test, searched the vehicle and found methamphetamine.
The man’s 22-year-old passenger, of Saint Helen, was also found to be in possession of the drug.
Both men were arrested at 10:20 p.m. on a variety of charges including possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver, driving while license suspended and operating while intoxicated.
They are both lodged in Roscommon County's jail awaiting arraignment, MSP spokesperson Derrick Carroll said in a press release.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a MSP canine team, Carroll said.
Following the arrests troopers returned the gas pump handle and the torn hose to the gas station, Carroll said.
