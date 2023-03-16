TRAVERSE CITY — Kevin Lynch loves to see others out using Traverse City’s trails, sidewalks and other ways to get around without a car.
He’s especially fond of the Boardman Lake Trail’s northern arc through Hull Park, and the new section that completes the loop around the lake.
“I’m very excited they got that finished,” he said. “I see a lot of people using it, which is great to get out and see people in public.”
But Lynch said he isn’t so fond of walking to Bryant Park, adding the traffic on Peninsula Drive moves along at a good clip. That leaves anyone trying to reach the park on West Grand Traverse Bay without driving feeling like it’s “taking your life into your hands.”
His comments were one example of the feedback city planners and members of Progressive AE heard at an open house Wednesday for the city’s Mobility Action Plan.
Suzanne Schulz, urban planning practice leader with Progressive AE, said it was a chance for people to review the input gathered at an October session, and help refine a draft of the plan so far.
Inside the Alluvion, a performance space in Commongrounds on Eighth Street, people walked past poster boards showing how the plan’s drafters interpreted feedback from October. That included places people like to walk or bike, places they avoid and areas that need improvement.
Many popular spots were hardly a surprise: Lynch’s favorites of Hull Park and the Boardman Lake Trail have plenty of other fans, as does the Traverse Area Transportation and Recreation Trail along the bay.
Nor was Lynch alone in flagging Peninsula Drive as a problem spot for nonmotorized users. Others, such as Eleventh Street in the city’s southwestern corner, showed up as well. The study revealed other spots where heavy traffic, high speeds, limited accommodations, or a combination of the three, make for stressful biking or walking.
Other poster boards displayed the city’s existing networks of sidewalks, pathways, bike trails, bike lanes and more. Then, people got to see an early draft of potential improvements, such as adding signals at places where cyclists or pedestrians need to cross busy streets or improvements to the crossings themselves.
Some possible improvements include adding more HAWK signals, which behave like a traffic light so pedestrians can cross a busy street. Other suggestions include more flashing beacons, like those along Front, Eighth and Woodmere streets that alert drivers to crossing pedestrians, but don’t necessarily halt traffic.
Central Neighborhood resident Gretchen Carr said she would like to see another option to reach the bay from nearby neighborhoods without crossing a road, like the Clinch Park tunnel. She said she has witnessed many terrifyingly close calls where walkers using one of a pair of traffic signals for crosswalks over Grandview Parkway were almost hit by motorists who didn’t stop for the light.
Some drivers obey the signals, while those in another lane who can’t see the people crossing the road keep driving, Spence said. It makes for nerve-wracking trips to the beach.
“We’re a city on the water, our children should be able to access our public beaches without any fear of a car-pedestrian collision,” she said.
Carr was among a few dozen to come through the open house, which at 6 p.m. was beginning to become crowded with one hour to go.
Input from actual users helps mobility action plan drafters better understand what works and doesn’t in the city’s existing non-motorized network, Schulz said. Proposed improvements are driven by data, but might not always be the best option in practice.
“So having experienced riders who know the network really well and who have the insights just makes it that much better,” she said.
Draft vision statements also got a public critiquing as people penciled in their own attempts to capture the ideals that future non-motorized projects should meet, Schulz said. That vision statement, once homed in, will serve as a metric of success on various mobility projects.
Participants also got to see the juggling act behind planning a corridor like Eighth Street by coming up with their own street design. Two tables had overhead pictures of a few blocks each of Fourteenth and Eighth streets, atop which were movable strips representing various options for redesigning them: outdoor dining space, bike lanes, center medians with trees or planters, turn lanes, sidewalks and dedicated bus lanes.
Traverse City only has so many good places to cross, bound as it is by both arms of Grand Traverse Bay, the Boardman/Ottaway River and Boardman Lake, Schulz said. Meeting non-motorized demand, while catering to vehicles, freight and business, requires a balancing act.
The plan will recommend a range of options for corridors around the city instead of pointing to a single one, Schulz said. And there are a number of ways to meet the needs of walkers and bikers, depending on the context — a layout like Eighth Street’s between Woodmere and Boardman avenues would be too much for a quiet neighborhood street, for example.
Next, a leadership team working on the plan will go over input from Wednesday and use it to refine the plan and add to it as needed, city Planner Shawn Winter said. Another round of public input in May or June will help finalize the draft by August. That’s when it should go before the city’s planning commission and city commission.
City leaders and the public should, around the same time, be reviewing a draft master plan laying out the future of the city’s land use and other design elements for the next several years, Winter said. He wants to wrap up both by year’s end, so he’s hoping the master plan will be in its final draft by the end of summer.
