CHEBOYGAN — Leaders from 51 tribal nations blasted Canada’s support of Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline before the country undergoes a United Nations review.
In a report sent to the United Nations Human Rights Council last week, tribal leaders from around the Great Lakes demanded a say in the matter.
“The heart of our proposal is about the rights of individuals and the rights of sovereign nations not being taken into consideration and being somewhat ignored in order to push the rights of corporations and businesses,” said Whitney Gravelle, president of Bay Mills Indian Community in Chippewa County.
Line 5 transports crude oil and natural gas liquids across the U.S.-Canada border. The twin pipelines run underneath the waters of the Straits of Mackinac.
Enbridge, who owns and operates the pipeline, said Line 5 continues to operate safely and that relationships with Indigenous communities are “essential to Enbridge’s continued success.”
“We appreciate that leaders of both federal governments are engaged in the treaty resolution process,” Enbridge spokesperson Ryan Duffy wrote in a statement. “Discussions are ongoing and we’re hopeful they will find a way forward for this critical infrastructure.”
The report comes months before Canada will have its human rights record scrutinized by the U.N. in a routine event known as the Universal Periodic Review.
In 2021, Canada invoked the 1977 Transit Pipeline Treaty with the U.S. for the first time which sets forth agreements related to the transit of oil across the border.
It’s not the first time the Canadian government has attempted to stall legal proceedings. Michigan and Enbridge are waiting for a federal judge to decide if Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Line 5 shutdown order will stand in a state or federal court.
Meanwhile, Tribal Nations called on Canada to withdraw its invocation of the pipeline treaty among other demands, including ensuring affected Indigenous Nations are invited to participate in future Line 5 discussions and treaty negotiations; make the pipeline treaty and corporations in Canada consistent with Canada’s human rights obligations; and ensuring current and future extractions projects have Indigenous People’s free, prior and informed consent.
David Arroyo, chairman of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, said he continues to worry about the environmental damage the 70-year-old pipeline could cause to the environmentally and culturally significant Straits of Mackinac.
“It’s just a matter of time before there’s an accident — a catastrophic accident that’s going to change our livelihood for the whole state,” Arroyo said. “That’s one thing I wish people would understand, that it’s not just an Indigenous problem, it’s all of our problems.”
Most recently, the decision to build a tunnel underneath the Straits of Mackinac to shield Line 5 from damage was delayed to 2025 by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Enbridge spokesman Duffy said the corporation remains committed to the tunnel project and continues to seek the proper permits.
“Line 5 is an economic and energy lifeline for Canada and the U.S. that provides millions of people in the Great Lakes region with the energy that they rely on every day. It remains the safest, most efficient way to transport fuels to refineries and markets, and it supports thousands of jobs on both sides of the border. No alternative, existing or proposed, can provide the needed energy supplied by Line 5. Other lines are full and transporting this fuel by truck train or barge is less safe and produces more emissions,” Duffy said.
The tunnel project has been met with protests for years, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration continues fighting in court to shut down Line 5 entirely.
The U.N. will be conducting its Universal Periodic Review of Canada for the fourth time in November.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.