TRAVERSE CITY — City leaders could approve zoning changes to allow schools, colleges and universities in downtown Traverse City.
The zoning change would allow private schools, and public or private colleges and universities in the C-4 zoning district, as previously reported — public K-12 schools are exempt from zoning. The idea arose after a private Montessori school expressed interest in locating downtown, but the general idea drew some concern about traffic and parking impacts.
Commissioners on Monday are also set to hear about the latest results of an inflow and infiltration study looking at stormwater and groundwater getting into the city’s sewer system.
They will hear the latest findings about how breaks in the city’s aging sewer mains and some of the thousands of private service laterals could be letting groundwater and storm water into the sewer system. That could be one culprit behind four sewer overflows, including one in July 2021.
They’ll also vote on giving city employees an extra three days of paid time off between Christmas and New Years’ Eve, documents show. Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe suggested as much in recognition for the additional stress the pandemic brought in the past year. Those who couldn’t take the time off then for operational reasons could take it any time through June 2022.
Monday’s special meeting will be the last for four of seven on the commission: Mayor Jim Carruthers and commissioners Brian McGillivary, Christie Minervini and Roger Putman.
