TRAVERSE CITY — Proposed zoning changes to limit the types of businesses allowed on the first floor across downtown Traverse City are heading for a public hearing, and have some planning commission backing already.
But what city Planner Shawn Winter said is aimed at preserving the district’s vitality and street-level activity could do the opposite, according to some property owners who objected to the idea.
Winter told commissioners the idea would permit certain uses in first-floor spaces throughout the downtown. In C-4B zoning, which is mostly found along Front Street, businesses would be limited to nine categories including many types of retail, bars and restaurants, performing arts centers and essential services.
Limitations would be less restrictive in C-4A and C-4C zoning, Winter wrote in a memo — those two types cover the rest of downtown. There, any businesses already allowed could be on the first floor. But parking inside the building’s first floor would be limited to the back half of the floor space, Winter said — parking in a building’s first floor wouldn’t be allowed at all in C-4B zoning.
Residential uses and short-term rentals wouldn’t be allowed in the first floor’s front half in C-4A and C-4C districts, and barred from the first floor altogether in C-4B districts, according to Winter’s summary of the proposal.
The aim is to keep “dead spaces” from forming when restaurants and shops become office space or, sometimes, short-term rentals, Winter said.
“It’s not uncommon in some downtowns to have that result occur,” he said. “And what happens on the first floor is, you lose that vibrant activity that draws people and the pedestrian traffic through the district, which then lowers the visibility and the viability of other retail and businesses around those dead spots.”
Existing uses that would otherwise be barred by the changes could continue, so long as they’re not abandoned for more than a year, Winter said. And second-floor or below-ground uses wouldn’t be impacted.
Winter said after the meeting that he suggested the changes as a more district-wide approach after planners looked at whether to allow schools in the downtown — but not on the first floor. City planners and leaders are also determining where nonmedical marijuana retailers can locate once they’re allowed.
Both planning commission Chairman David Hassing and member Heather Shaw said they liked the idea and agreed with its aim, and no other commissioner stated otherwise at the recent meeting.
They voted unanimously to set the changes for a March 1 public hearing.
City resident Sam Flamont said the parking restrictions would have a negative effect on the businesses the changes aim to help. The city already needs parking “in the worst way” and zoning rules already don’t require developers to provide it in C-4 districts.
“So where do we park if we’re building more restaurants and don’t even have enough parking spaces yet,” he said.
Both he and downtown property owner Gene LaFave said the proposal seemed too focused on short-term rentals, which Flamont defended as bringing commercial activity, too.
Another city resident, Justin Reed, said he would ban short-term rentals completely if possible, and argued allowing more would hurt downtown employers’ already tight staffing.
LaFave said turning a restaurant space into an office makes sense at times, and they can switch back when the economy improves. Plus, offices bring people downtown, too, noting one building he owns has an office with 25 to 30 people in it daily. That office may not be impacted, but other offices couldn’t move in to spaces where they would make sense.
Limiting uses in first-floor spaces would seem to hinder choices and creativity, said Robert Scott of Monarch Management. He told planners that a group of dozens of downtown co-owners asked the company to write the board over concerns about the proposed changes, as well as a recently adopted one allowing schools downtown.
“Many residents indicated that an office, residential or parking use on the first floor is strongly preferred to restaurant or retail uses that can be very disruptive to upper floors in these types of multi-use or all-residential buildings,” he said.
And Mary Kathryn Eckler, a licensed real estate broker and downtown property owner who wrote a letter that Heather Lamoreaux read to planners, stated the change seemed poorly timed.
Eckler states online she owns Monarch Management, and wrote that pressures from the pandemic have retail and restaurants hurting. Meanwhile, small offices and people seeking work-live situations are being drawn to the downtown.
Winter said after the meeting he still believes the proposal will help balance the downtown “ecosystem” of residential and first-floor commercial activity, and that parking will be allowed in the back half of most C-4 zoned buildings. While Flamont told commissioners that contamination, high land costs and regulation make underground parking difficult to build, Winter noted that would still be an option, too.
Other retailers told Winter they support the changes, he said.
“It’ll be interesting to see what we hear at the public hearing, but they understood the benefit to all of them to have activated spaces around them as opposed to these dead spaces where you can see where a block would be hollowed out,” he said.
