KALKASKA — Kalkaska village officials brought a $3.47 million gift home from Lansing just in time for the holidays.
Railroad Square in downtown Kalkaska got a green light this week from state economic development officials in the form of a multimillion-dollar federal grant from the Community Development Block Grant program. The plan is to overhaul a largely vacant stretch of land in the middle of town by creating a green space chock full of public amenities.
Village President Harley Wales said he drove to Tuesday’s Michigan Strategic Fund board meeting with other village officials to learn whether the project would be approved. The village had already laid out hundreds of thousands of dollars on the hope that it would be, he said.
Railroad Square plans call for a renovated farmers market home and information center topped with a clock tower; a covered event space with a commercial kitchen and public bathrooms; an upgraded food truck area; an exterior improvement to the historic railroad depot building; and increased downtown parking.
The hope is visitors and day-trippers along the U.S. 131 corridor will be lured to stop at the downtown park space, perhaps eat at a food truck and “spend time in a nice, green space,” Wales said.
Gayenell Gentelia, associate director for the Kalkaska Downtown Development Authority, said the project is intended to serve as a catalyst for continued economic growth downtown.
That means currently ample vacant commercial spaces downtown filling up with new shops, merchants and other businesses.
Plans call for the project’s groundbreaking in the spring, Gentelia said.
A 10 percent local match is required for the grant and that has already been set aside — $390,000 between village government and DDA coffers. Also, Rotary Charities of Traverse City invested in the project with both a $10,000 seed grant during early planning stages, plus a $75,000 capital grant folded into the local match.
The CDBG program is part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
State Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, spoke during Tuesday’s MSF board meeting and encouraged officials to approve the grant that would “help change the face of downtown Kalkaska and make it that much more of an enjoyable place to live, work and visit.”
Back in Kalkaska, longtime business owner Dick Ickes said he’s watched the downtown area dramatically change and he longs for the busier days of old.
“When I was a kid the town bustled,” said the owner of Kalkaska Feed and Supply. “I miss the old downtown. You had a hard time finding a parking space downtown.”
Ickes said he hopes Railroad Square does serve as an economic driver for an improved downtown.
“I hope it works. I’ve got to try to be positive,” Ickes said. “We’re kind of also hitching our wagon to the marijuana industry.”
Wales agreed, saying that the two components are part of the village’s plan to drive upward economic mobility.
“A new and bright chapter is what I envision with a downtown space families can come and enjoy, and an industry tucked off in the industrial park supporting our tax base and other projects to come,” he said.
Unlike many municipalities in the region, Kalkaska officials have embraced the burgeoning medical and recreational marijuana industries — even selling village-owned land in the industrial park specifically for investors in the growing business sector.
