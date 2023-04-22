TRAVERSE CITY — Renovations for Downtown Development Authority’s retail incubator could start soon, but questions remain about whether providing the space for fledgling shops is the right move.
Board members for the DDA voted Friday to spend $87,000 to renovate ground floor space in a downtown building. In that same vote, they also agreed to a 10-year lease of the space at 116 Cass Street, contingent on a review by DDA CEO Jean Derenzy, authority Attorney Scott Howard and board Chairman Gabe Schneider.
All present voted for the renovation and lease except for board member and city Mayor Richard Lewis.
Derenzy previously said the idea came out of Moving Downtown Forward, a strategic plan that suggested supporting local, independent businesses by creating a place where they could get their start.
It’s an idea the DDA has been working out for about two years, Derenzy said after the meeting. She was excited that building owners Tim Pulliam and Steve Morse were willing to work with the authority and hold onto the space as the board worked out the idea.
“I’m excited to offer this to our community and believe that it will be a great opportunity as we work through this with the community and with varying degrees of retailers to bring their product to the downtown,” she said afterward.
Up to 10 new retailers would split the the 1,954-square foot space, documents show, and Derenzy told the board the idea is that eventually the businesses would move out once successful enough.
Out of the $136,000 budget for the first year, the DDA would chip in $50,000, documents show. The authority also landed a $80,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant split up over two years, and a Michigan Economic Development Corporation grant for $37,000.
The 10 tenants would pay $1,500 each per year, according to the budget.
The idea is the subject of considerable debate among board members, with Steve Nance cautioning there’s a lot more to a successful incubator than just subleasing the space to new retailers.
He spoke of his own experience with a retail space for food makers, and noted someone has to be able to handle situations like disputes between tenants selling competing goods, a roof leak that destroys all of one tenant’s products and so forth.
It’ll also require lease agreements and liability insurance that protects the DDA, Nance said. Howard echoied this, adding any agreements and insurance policies are being drafted to hold the DDA harmless for the actions of others.
Board member Katy Bertodatto wanted to know if a committee or similar body would serve as a buffer between DDA staff and the incubator. She didn’t want the retail startup space eating up too much DDA staff time.
Derenzy responded there are several partners on board, including business mentoring program SCORE and Commonplace, a coworking business within the just-completed Commongrounds Cooperative building that will handle the incubator’s day-to-day operations.
Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids and Lansing each have retail incubators, and Derenzy told board member Michael Brodsky that she has been in touch with the directors of all three to learn from them. That includes asking for their input on Traverse City’s plan.
“Their concerns are not, ‘Do not do this,’ they are – and what they have encouraged is: ‘You need to do this,’” Derenzy said.
Nance said the city needs an exit strategy in case the idea doesn’t work out a few years into the 10-year lease for the space, and Schneider agreed he would like to see some kind of contingency in the lease agreement.
Afterward, Derenzy said the concerns she heard at the meeting were understandable.
“This is a new venture that the DDA is undertaking based on guiding principles that we need to encourage our independent entrepreneurs on the retail side,” she said. “There’s incubators (in Traverse City) for tech, incubators for kitchen, we need to really focus on that retail component as well,” she said.
BUDGET HEARING SET
Board members also set a May 19 public hearing for the DDA’s July-through-June 2024 budget after reviewing some of the highlights with Derenzy.
The authority, a component unit of the city, would take in $1,906,359 and expend $1,893,236 from its general fund in that stretch, according to the draft budget. Financial activities for the two tax increment funding districts the DDA administers would be much larger.
For TIF 97, the authority is budgeted to take in $4,355,361 and expend $4,843,260, leaving a $8,915,266 fund balance.
Derenzy said that includes $1 million to complete the final design and engineering for two major projects, a new parking ramp in the downtown’s west end and riverside improvements and parkland along the Boardman/Ottaway River’s central downtown stretch.
Estimates put the cost of the new parking ramp itself at more than $35 million, and plans along the Boardman/Ottaway could surpass $60 million over several phases, as previously reported.
Paying for both would require extending TIF 97, which expires at the end of 2027, for another 30 years.
Projects under Old Town TIF include $300,000 to replace and upgrade the Midtown River Walk, Derenzy said.
Overall, the DDA is slated to take in $841,581 and expend $1,068,468 from the Old Town TIF fund, leaving a $873,910 balance, according to the draft budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.