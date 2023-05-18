TRAVERSE CITY — Big-ticket downtown projects like a rebuilt riverwalk stand out in Traverse City Downtown Development Authority’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
So, too, does the DDA’s request to cut in half how much parking revenues it pays into city coffers each year, a request that DDA Transportation Mobility Director Nicole VanNess said aims to reflect how much other components of the city pay each year. Instead of 10 percent of parking fund revenues going to the city’s general fund, the DDA will request paying 5 percent.
VanNess cited aging parking facilities as one reason, having earlier told commissioners the budget includes $150,000 to maintain the Hardy Parking Deck’s stair tower and $100,000 to do the same for the Old Town Parking Deck. It also includes $43,000 to resurface Parking Lot C between the Boardman/Ottaway River and Grandview Parkway near Cass Street.
“In order to retain some surplus funds for future repairs, we wanted to make sure we retain those fees,” she said.
Another reason is the fact that the DDA and its Parking Services have taken on many of the services Traverse City once provided, including collecting parking fines.
That sparked some debate when VanNess and DDA CEO Jean Derenzy presented the DDA budget to city commissioners Monday.
Commissioner Tim Werner said he didn’t want a “counting pencils” approach to figuring how much the DDA should pay the city according to the services it uses.
While Werner said cutting the DDA’s fee to the city could prompt Traverse City Light & Power to ask the same, Mayor Richard Lewis pointed out that 5-percent fee is set in the city charter.
The draft July-through-June 2024 budget calls for a $114,500 transfer to the city from a fund projecting $2,834,900 in all operating revenues, and $3,096,500 in operating expenses.
Derenzy went over plenty of other budget highlights, including projects paid out of the two tax-increment finance districts the DDA administers.
One such project would spend $1 million total on engineering and design plans for a third parking structure, planned for the downtown’s west end, and for turning an alley north of the 100 block of East Front Street into riverside parkland.
Others include upgrading the Midtown Riverwalk for $300,000, spending the same amount on intersection upgrades and repairs at Eighth Street and Cass, and Eighth and Union, and $200,000 for any needed adjustments for the State Street two-way traffic pilot, Derenzy said.
Another $120,000 will fund a full-time police officer for the downtown, Derenzy said. The DDA paid for part of the position before – and she said adding the officer has been a positive.
The DDA is also looking to partner with TCL&P by investigating the feasibility of a snowmelt system for the downtown, Derenzy said.
