TRAVERSE CITY — A 20-year-old man will be sentenced next month for helping his brother escape arrest in a fatal hit-and-run.
Christopher Castillo, of Taylor, appeared in 86th District Court to take a plea offer before Judge Michael Stepka Tuesday morning.
He pleaded guilty to harboring a misdemeanant after initially facing a charge as an accessory to a felony.
Stepka noted Castillo’s lack of priors and, after considering a bond violation, opted to continue the man’s bond $10,000 personal recognizance bond until sentencing.
Castillo’s brother, 35-year-old Daniel Castillo, was sentenced to 24 to 120 months in prison in December for his involvement in a fatal July 6 hit-and-run. The brothers were in town visiting family during the holiday, and on that day spent time at a local casino before heading back to their grandfather’s house, according to police reports.
Daniel struck and killed 71-year-old pedestrian Sham Sunder Suri on the drive, the Record-Eagle previously reported, after the man stepped into traffic along a busy stretch of U.S. 31. Suri and his family were visiting the area on vacation and several of his family members witnessed the crash, police reports showed.
Daniel fled the scene, ditching his Chevy Equinox in a nearby lot and running off after a confrontation with witnesses.
Frantic calls to his younger brother followed, Prosecutor Kit Tholen said during a previous hearing.
Court records show Christopher complied, turning around and heading back toward U.S. 31. He drove his rattled other brother to Fantasy’s, a full nude adult club in Grawn, where the pair had a drink, court records show. Christopher shared details of the evening incident with a dancer referred to in court records as “Angel.”
Christopher admitted in court Tuesday to knowing his brother had committed a crime when he gave him that lift, and helping him evade arrest.
Both brothers were arrested in the weeks following the incident, and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team cuffed Christopher at his downstate home. They were charged as co-defendants.
Castillo will be sentenced at 11 a.m. on Feb. 13 before Stepka.
