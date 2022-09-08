HONOR — An acre of dry grass burned in Homestead Township after downed power lines started a fire Thursday, officials said.
Township Fire Chief Tim Markey said Homestead Road closed for about an hour Thursday while firefighters put out the blaze. The call came in at about 3 p.m.
The cause of the fire is unknown, Markey said, but he speculated that a vehicle may have hit the utility pole and knocked down the power lines.
No car was found at the scene, but firefighters did find car parts scattered about. No injuries were reported, he said.
The Great Lakes Fire and Fuels map showed the region as a "very high" fire risk on Thursday. That was forecast to continue through Friday.
