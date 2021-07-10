TRAVERSE CITY — If you direct a parade, you wake up on parade day and pray to god it doesn’t rain.
That’s the biggest worry on Kyle Clute’s mind. For the past two months, Clute has put in 10 hour weeks organizing the National Cherry Festival parade. He’s been coordinating over 30 floats in the hopes of putting on a show to remember — and ideally not because of any rainstorms.
Still, rain won’t be stopping any festivities. Clute says this year’s parade will be powered by a “The show must go on” mentality, in part because last year there were COVID-19 limitations
2021 marks Clute’s seventh year volunteering with the Cherry Fest. He says he’s gradually taken on more responsibilities.
This year, with the previous parade director on leave, he’s taken over running the show, a job that fills his days when he’s not at the fire department, where he works as a lieutenant.
“It’s not as easy as putting feelers out there and getting floats together,” said Clute, who says he sometimes has to coax classic car owners into joining the show. “It takes a lot of time.”
