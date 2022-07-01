TRAVERSE CITY — Recent dry spells could heighten the risk of fires this weekend, especially as holiday celebrations commence.
That’s despite some light precipitation earlier this week, and will likely remain the case even if the region sees additional showers. Representatives for the Michigan Department of Transportation say looks may be deceptive, potentially making campfires and firework celebrations more dangerous than people may expect.
“It actually looks really nice and green out, but we’re seeing across the state, especially the Lower Peninsula, where yards are starting to dry up … especially last year’s growth is all laying there dead, and it’s dried out, and that can be very flammable,” said Paul Rogers, DNR fire prevention specialist.
Traverse City has been sitting at a very “very high risk” of forest fire since late last week, the second highest category on the DNR’s five-point scale. As of 2 p.m. Thursday, those dry conditions had spread to the furthest geographic area they’ve been all week, covering most of the Lower Peninsula.
That’s with some exceptions — some points along the northern Lake Huron shoreline, in particular, are seeing a bit lower risk.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, open debris burning was also not permitted in the entire northern half of the peninsula, starting from Muskegon and Midland counties.
“The possibility of fires is certainly there, and so we just want to make sure we make people aware of that,” Rogers said.
Rogers said that Tuesday afternoon, several hours before scattered showers brought an eighth of an inch of precipitation to the area, as recorded by the National Weather Service station in Traverse City. But, even with that weather on the horizon, Rogers said he wasn’t expecting a considerable change in the dry conditions, estimating it could take about an inch of rain to make any long term difference.
“They’ll dry out within one hour given the right heat, humidity and wind,” he said. “So it dries out quite quickly.”
Rogers confirmed the following day that the “little bit of rain we got really wouldn’t help conditions any,” noting that the ground had already dried up considerably in Gaylord by late Wednesday morning.
Some thunderstorms were also projected Thursday evening. The National Weather service projected those rain events could bring up to half an inch of water, extending until early Friday morning.
Again, that could temporarily push the risk back a bit, but wouldn’t likely have a long term effect. The National Weather Service uses the Haines Index, a six-point numerical scale, for fire risk, with anything less than four considered to be “very low risk” for wildfires. That figure was set to decrease from five to three between Thursday evening and Friday morning, but is expected to climb back up to five again by Friday afternoon.
Currently, contained fires are still allowed, but Rogers advised people to remain very cautious. If they plan to have campfires, bonfires or set off fireworks they should have water, a shovel, or a hand rake nearby, he said, and don’t underestimate how quickly things can get out of hand.
Often, fires get started after people leave their campsite, mistakenly believing their campfires are fully extinguished. Other times, they don’t have nearly as much time to react as they think they will.
“That’s the biggest thing we hear is when we get to a scene where there is a fire that escaped from somebody,” he said. “They almost always say ‘I never thought it wouldn’t move that fast.’”
Updated information on the DNR’s burn permit restrictions and fire risk assessments can be found at: www2.dnr.state.mi.us/burnpermits/ and https://glff.mesowest.org/map/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.