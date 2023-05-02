LELAND — Personal tablets. School buses. Windows.
Those are some of the expenses area school district officials are hoping voters will help fund following today’s election.
Leland Public School and Forest Area Community Schools are both seeking public approval on millage levies this year.
One proposal would allow Leland Public School to take out bonds in the amount of $6,080,000 for purposes including instructional technology upgrades and purchasing school buses.
The district has levied such “tech and bus” bond levies in the past, generally seeking renewals on three- to five-year cycles. And, in previous years, the community has been supportive of those bonds, said Shawn Stowe, business manager for the district.
“It helps that it’s one of those bonds [where] a person can picture a bus or picture a computer,” he said. “And obviously, as a school district, those are things we need.”
When the last such levy expired last year, district officials were planning to seek a sinking-fund millage on that ballot to help fund construction of a new school. That sinking fund went toward a completely different set of uses, but the district officials chose not to renew to the tech-and-bus bond for that year so as not to overload voters. This year, however, the need for tech-and-bus funds remained, Stowe said.
Voters won’t see much, if any, change in their tax rates as a direct result of the bond proposal. The district currently levies 2.5 mills from voters to pay off existing debts. But some of those debts are close to being paid off, Stowe said.
Next year, while the payments on those older bonds remain the highest, the district will only levy approximately 0.45 mills — or $22.5 on a home with a taxable value of $50,000 — to begin paying back the new tech-and-bus bond bond. That will keep the levy at current levels.
In the following years, when the district has paid back more of its old debts, the district will begin devoting more of the 2.5-mill levy to paying back the 2023 bonds. Over the next seven years, it could cost taxpayers an average of 0.74 mills a year — $37 for a taxable value of $50,000 — to pay back the new bonds.
Another proposal is for a 10.9 mill levy — equivalent to $545 for a taxable value of $50,000 — to cover the school’s operating costs and to make sure the district meets funding requirements to receive state foundation dollars. The millage only affects non-homestead properties: commercial property, business, second homes and rental property. Most residents will not see the levy on their taxes, according to district officials.
The district renews this levy on a yearly basis, allowing the school to continue its funding levels without being subject to Headlee rollbacks. It’s estimated that it would bring in $4,586,679 next year, according to ballot language.
Qualified voters can still register to vote at their local clerks’ offices as late as 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Polls are open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Forest Area Community schools will be asking voters to extend its expiring sinking fund millage at its current rate of roughly 0.94 mills — or $47 on a home with a taxable value of $50,000 — to help fund building improvements, security upgrades and technology, among other uses, according to information from the district. It would not result in a tax increase, and would extend until 2033.
It would generate an estimated $170,567 in its first year, according to the ballot language.
“It’s been a godsend for quite a few years here in Forest Area that our community has blessed us with this sinking fund,” said Joshua Rothwell, Forest Area Public School superintendent. “And we’re hoping we can get that to happen for this vote tomorrow as well.”
The renewal of the sinking fund will prevent the district from having to dip in to the sinking fund to finance building upgrades — and it avoids having to pay for expenses using bonds, Rothwell said.
Statewide, however, dozens of school districts are asking voters to support bond proposals today.
Michigan school districts received more than $6 billion during the COVID-19 pandemic which was intended to provide students with support during the pandemic and address learning loss stemming from it.
“All of that money that came through during the pandemic had very specific purposes,” said Don Wotruba, executive director for the Michigan Association of School Boards.
Schools could use the money to install air conditioning to help stop the spread of germs, but they “couldn’t use it to build a new building,” he said.
Many schools are still addressing learning loss as well as concerns from parents regarding school safety that federal funding didn’t cover. A
ccording to a list compiled by Gongwer News Service, 36 school districts in Michigan are asking voters to support school bonds that address building concerns and more.
State law prevents school districts from using bonds to cover operational costs, such as teacher salaries which are covered by state funds determined by student enrollment.
“The bond issue is the only way [schools] are going to do large projects,” Wotruba said.
For anything infrastructure-related like new buildings, classroom changes or new furniture, a bond proposal is the most efficient way to do it, he said.
