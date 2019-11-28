TRAVERSE CITY — The buck may go no farther, but it isn’t where the giving ends.
The Buck Stop in Grawn is one of 41 participating processors in the Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger program. The nonprofit organization partners with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Food Bank Council of Michigan.
The Buck Stop is the lone area processor participating in the program established in 2005.
Dean Hall, executive director of the Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger headquartered in Warren, said the processors are the heart of the program.
“We can never thank them enough,” he said. “They’re doing the community a big service.”
According to a release, outdoorsmen are expected to donate more than 58,000 pounds of venison this year. The Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger estimates the ground venison is enough for 232,000 meals, which would top the 208,580 meals in 2018.
The group is also on pace to collect $100,000 in donations.
“It’s really allowed us to get food in the hands of the people that really need it,” Hall said. “It’s really expanded.”
Processors are reimbursed $1.35 a pound for the ground venison. Hall said the meat is donated to “state-recognized food banks, pantries and shelters” like the Lake Ann United Methodist Church and the Redeemer Lutheran Church of Interlochen.
Linda and Craig Allen, who operate the Lake Ann Food Pantry, said the ground venison is a big hit.
“The people love it,” Linda Allen said. “I’ve had people in the pantry before and I offer them meat and they prefer the venison. Often times that happens.”
“We ran out about a month ago from last year,” Craig Allen added. “They would make requests for it and we had to tell them, ‘Sorry. We’re out of it temporarily.’”
Linda Allen said the donated venison and other meat from the Northwest Food Coalition’s Food Rescue helps the pantry’s budget.
She said the Lake Ann Food Pantry received 350 pounds of ground venison last year and has received 145 pounds so far in 2019.
“The pantry is open to anyone in the area,” Craig Allen said. “The more people know about it, the more people we can serve.”
Hall said venison is donated from hunters as well as farmers practicing deer management. The food program’s biggest boost comes from the firearm deer season from Nov. 15-30.
A pound or more of venison can be donated at the time of processing or the whole deer can be dropped off at a participating facility at no cost. All donated venison stays in the area, Hall said.
“No. 1, no one has to travel a long distance to pick it up when it’s ready,” Hall said. “No. 2, it stays in the community.”
Hall said outdoorsmen can donate $1 to MSAH at the time a hunting or fishing license is purchased. He added MSAH depends on donations from individual and businesses like Whitetails Unlimited and Jay’s Sporting Goods in Clare.
Hall said Jay’s recently received 41 donated deer recently and a bill round-up contest raised $1,750 and covered more than 85 percent of the processing costs.
“It’s monumental,” Hall said.
