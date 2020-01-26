TRAVERSE CITY — Babies and mortgages, death and property easements, trials and mineral rights.
Those are a few of the record-keeping tasks being overseen in Grand Traverse County by two elected officials, the County Clerk and the Register of Deeds.
Combining their jobs in order to save money — which commissioners are scheduled to discuss at an upcoming meeting — isn’t a good idea, say Register Peggy Haines and Clerk Bonnie Scheele.
“They’re saying we could cross-train our people but you can’t wear too many hats and maintain the same quality of service,” Scheele said, during an interview at the Governmental Center on Thursday.
“Our offices run really well because we both know our stuff.”
Scheele has worked for the county for 34 years, 23 of which have been in the court clerk’s office with eight of those in her current role.
Haines has been register for 20 years and previously worked for a title company doing oil and gas research.
Both say they plan to run for re-election to their four-year terms in November.
“My employees don’t want it combined, I don’t want it combined, and if they decide to go ahead with this, residents are going to have problems,” Haines said Thursday.
In December, commissioners directed County Administrator Nate Alger to gather information on the pros and cons of combining the two elected positions.
Alger is scheduled to report his findings to the board Feb. 19.
According to data provided to the Michigan Association of Counties, about 35 of the state’s 83 counties have a clerk-register who does both jobs. The issue of doing it in Grand Traverse County was bandied about in 2016 and ultimately rejected.
“You can almost see combining it in some of the smaller communities,” Haines said in a follow-up conversation Friday. “But not here. We are a very, very busy county.”
Accuracy in how deeds, mortgages and property descriptions are recorded is vital, Haines said, because one typo, one number out of place, or one wrong letter could make a record impossible to find.
Some larger counties do combine the two, including Oakland, Ottawa and Genesee.
Cass County, near the Indiana border and similar in size to Grand Traverse, also combines the two.
No counties in northwest lower Michigan are combined, however, and Emmet County commissioners considered merging the two jobs but voted the idea down in September.
Scheele said running the county’s elections is a significant part of her job and if a decision is made to combine two elected positions, commissioners might not be the best people to make it.
“If you do want to do that, it seems like it should be a vote of the people,” Scheele said.
Both Haines and Scheele said in their tenures they’ve added revenue streams to the county in ways that aren’t statutorily required.
Haines added a 24/7 online subscription service for area title companies and Scheele added CPL fingerprinting, notary public and passport photo services.
