TRAVERSE CITY — Plans to build a Dollar General in Long Lake Township have caused a stir among residents who object to the idea.
More than 100 people packed into the township’s former fire department Tuesday, where a stream of residents told township trustees that they opposed the new Dollar General. Over roughly an hour of comments, they raised numerous concerns, from increased traffic at an already tricky intersection, to light pollution, from the potential for alcohol sales to the impacts it could have on local businesses.
One concern cropped up above all others: how a store like Dollar General would fit in with the surrounding community and its locally-owned businesses. That had several people asking how the plans reached the point where the planning commission has already approved a site plan.
“If we’re going to turn North Long Lake into a quaint downtown, Dollar General doesn’t belong in a quaint downtown,” township resident Shannon Nemeth said. “I just think we need better planning along that line.”
Planning commissioners on Aug. 22 approved a site plan for a 7,457-square-foot Dollar General store with 29 parking spaces and driveways on both North and West Long Lake roads, meeting documents show.
The property is zoned General Business, where retail uses less than 7,500 square feet are allowed by right, according to a memo from township Planner Leslie Sickterman. No public hearing was required but the township planning commission had to review and approve a site plan.
Township Supervisor Ron Lemcool said the planning commission’s approval is all the developer needed from the township, although a parcel split and permits from the county road commission, health department and more are required as well. Trustees on Tuesday weren’t voting on Dollar General’s plans, since they don’t need to come before township trustees, although a land division meeting is set for 10 a.m. on Sept. 20.
Sickterman did note the building and landscape designs needed to better meet expectations for a “Village Center” area, where standards call for buildings that are “attractively designed to fit the Township’s rural character.” She recommended more landscaping to soften the building’s impact and to upgrade building materials to better meet those standards.
Several residents told trustees they felt blindsided to learn about the proposal after the planning commission already approved it. While some acknowledged the need for the public to stay involved, they also asked township officials to keep residents more informed, especially after the wide opposition to a previous proposal for a Dollar General on North Long Lake Road east of Strait Road in 2020.
Maia Turek wasn’t at the township meeting Tuesday, but she and a handful of other residents started Friends for the Protection of Long Lake. The group for now is focused on opposing the Dollar General plans. An online petition Turek started – calling for a moratorium on any further approvals until the township’s master plan update is complete – has more than 1,100 signatures.
But Friends for the Protection of Long Lake is about more than that, Turek said. She accepted some blame for not realizing the Dollar General was on the planning commission’s agenda until the board had already approved it. But now she and others are “awake,” and they want to get involved to help keep the public alert to what’s happening in Long Lake Township.
“We were asleep at the wheel and relying on the township probably too much to keep us in the know, and in this case they had no obligation to seek public comment since it was a use by right,” she said. “That’s on us, so we want to be better partners with the township to say, you have an obligation and we as citizens, we have an obligation so we can sound the alarm, raise flags and let people know, hey, this is something coming up.”
Turek pointed to several other concerns, from the store’s potential impact to property values to its drain on police resources and more. She wants the township to consider measures like townships in Leelanau County took to keep out what she called the “beige takeover” of dollar stores.
A message seeking comment from Dollar General was left Tuesday.
A draft map of future land uses shows the intersection as one of three “Activity Centers/Hamlet” districts, which the draft describes as a “mix of residential and restricted convenience commercial uses and zoning.” The draft states an auto service station and convenience store are among the “acceptable uses” for the area, provided they’re small-scale and don’t pose traffic concerns.
Lemcool said before the meeting the property Dollar General is considering has been zoned General Business since 1979, when the township created its zoning ordinances.
“And general retail uses are allowed by right,” he said. “That’s the big thing I think a lot of people are struggling with this one, is that it’s a use by right in that area. When people struggle that they didn’t get notified, those types of things don’t require notification.”
Trustees on Tuesday approved distributing a draft of the township’s updated master plan. Lemcool said that starts a 63-day public comment period that runs Sept. 15 through Nov. 17, with a public comment coming toward the end of November.
Kevin Severt, a township planning commissioner, said the board has to follow current zoning rules and the current master plan. He noted several people on Tuesday asked what’s next for Long Lake Township after the Dollar General. Severt said the master plan is what’s next, and it needs public input — Lemcool echoed this, noting about 50 people attended one open house in a township with a population topping 12,000.
“I encourage as much participation going forward so we as a community can have what we want, but it has to be in the master plan, and it has to be in the ordinance,” Severt said. “You coming to help get that done is what’s next.”
