TRAVERSE CITY — A warm blanket, a full stomach and companionship. What more could a senior need as the evenings turn colder, the days shorter?
How about Paw Safe ice melt, dog waste bags and big jugs of laundry detergent?
“Those things are needed too, when the seniors are canine,” said Becky Swoboda, who owns MaidPro with her husband, Jeff, and is organizing a fundraiser for Silver Muzzle Cottage.
“Patches is new to Silver Muzzle and if we can focus on him, to help all the dogs there, we’ll do some good work.”
Silver Muzzle Cottage is a nonprofit that works with shelters throughout northern Michigan to provide senior, disabled, and hospice dogs a good end of life.
When Swoboda’s golden retriever, Ruckus, died in April, she donated his bowl and leashes but wanted to do more.
“I’ve had a fondness for dogs my whole life, and when I arrived to make my donation I was greeted by 10 senior dogs who were overjoyed to see me,” said Swoboda. “It stole my heart then and there.”
Dogs like Patches have unique challenges their owners cannot always meet.
Sometimes its special medications, sometimes it’s help from a veterinarian and sometimes it’s just time from a volunteer for walks on the beach or an occasional therapeutic swim.
For dogs whose abilities are too limited for physical activity, a comfy bed and some quiet companionship can make the final months of their life, happy.
Other senior dogs have no health problems, were loved and cared for by their owners, who died and left them without a home. If taken to a shelter, these dogs are rarely adopted and the stress of a shelter can be particularly hard on them, Swoboda said.
Silver Muzzle is set up like a home, with furniture, toys, dog beds and a fenced-in back yard.
“My husband and I try to do something for a charity every year and we’re both so fond of rescue pets,” she said. “So we decided to do this drive.”
Donations of paper towels, cloth towels, twin or full size blankets, sheets, trash bags, bleach, dish sponges, dishwasher tabs, and the items mentioned above, are most in need.
Drop off locations are MaidPro-Traverse City, 3501 Kirkland Ct., Williamsburg, or MaidPro-Gaylord, 1848 Dickerson Road, Gaylord. Items can also be taken to Silver Muzzle Cottage, 3785 Rice Rd. NW, Rapid City, through Oct. 31.
Financial donations to pay vet bills can be made via the paypal tab at silvermuzzlecottage.com.
For more information, to arrange to drop off a donation, or to volunteer call 231-264-8408.
