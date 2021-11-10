SUTTONS BAY — The Bay Theater will commemorate Veterans Day with the first and only theatrical showing of the documentary "Ike 1941-1945: The Making of an American Hero" on Nov. 11.
Dr. George Colburn, a Petoskey-based filmmaker, produced the film. He'll present an introduction and be available to answer questions from the audience following both the matinee showing at 1:30 p.m. and evening show at 7:30 p.m.
The matinee show makes it so those interested can attend both the Leelanau County Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. and the film at 1:30 p.m. in Suttons Bay.
Bay Theater president Rick Andrews said it's not something they normally do but it paired well for the occasion.
"When timing matched up with Veterans Day, we said 'perfect' because we have plenty of veterans in Leelanau County and in the area. We thought it would be just a great match," Andrews said.
Tickets are $8 for veterans and $10 to the general public. Premier and sustainer members of the theater receive discounted tickets as well.
Colburn said it's considered a "director's cut" where it's a finished film that wouldn't meet the standards for prime time television in terms of length. His team has not made a decision on the distribution rights to the finished product.
It premiered virtually Sept. 16, 2020 before the dedication of the Eisenhower Memorial on the National Mall in Washington.
"I love showing my films in theaters," Colburn said. "The whole idea of showing your film in a movie theater is it's a big thrill for producers."
Colburn produced several documentaries on former President Dwight D. Eisenhower. It's the 10th film about Eisenhower's military and political career produced by his company, Starbright Media Corporation, since 1991.
The Michigan State P.h.D graduate in history began working on films related to Eisenhower at the request of three of his former aides in 1988.
He quickly became astounded when journalists, former members of Ike's administration didn't say a negative word about him — a perspective that widely differed from the "do-nothing president" label some put on Eisenhower as Richard Nixon became president.
"I obviously caught the wave of historical revisionism, and I said 'I'm going to take the ride,'" Colburn said.
He did a four-part series for Disney narrated by ex-U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell, who died in October.
"The Making of an American Hero" focuses on Eisenhower's rise from a low-level officer in a small peacetime Army to Supreme Allied Commander who led the fight to liberate western Europe from the control of Nazi Germany.
"I decided I shouldn't take any assumptions," Colburn said. "He's already become the greatest hero of World War II, and it's about how he parlayed it to be the top dog in the world as President."
Colburn recently screened two other films at The Bay — “Young Hemingway: The Path to Paris” and “Navajo Code Talkers: A Journey of Remembrance.”
Andrews said in recent weeks the theater has hosted several similar events with a speaker and a movie. Tim Allen, who has a summer resident in Northport, held a pre-release screening of "Toy Story 4" at the theater in June 2019.
Two weeks ago, The Bay played the new movie "Roadrunner" which tells the story of famous American chef Anthony Bourdain and his suicide. Following the film the the theater invited three local chefs to speak on the influence Bourdain had on the food industry.
The Cherryland Ghostbusters, a local cosplay team who's also active in charity events, will be at The Bay for the opening weekend of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" on Nov 21 at 3:30 p.m. for the 4:30 p.m. showing.
