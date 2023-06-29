SUTTONS BAY — Seizure-related concerns spurred an emergency hearing in circuit court for a jail inmate who said she wasn't provided a doctor-prescribed medication.
The woman, incarcerated in Leelanau County jail for a drug-related conviction, was not provided an anxiety medication until about an hour before an emergency court hearing, and experienced symptoms she and her mother connected to seizures.
“This is beyond what you sentenced her to,” the woman's attorney, Jesse Williams, said Thursday, during a court hearing presided over by 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer.
“The court sentenced her to jail because this was a serious crime and the court wanted her to take this very serious," Williams said. "But I’m certain the court didn’t sentence her to the process that she has been subjected to.”
Taylor Soper, 27, in March pleaded guilty to charges related to a Traverse Narcotics Team investigation, that found quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine, alprazolam and oxycodone at an Elmwood Township home where Soper and others were living in January.
Elsenheimer previously accepted Soper’s guilty plea, sentenced her to 93 days in jail and, court records show, indicated at a sentencing hearing Monday that Leelanau County’s jail staff was to provide Soper with her prescribed medications.
Soper, who court records show, was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, takes seven doctor-prescribed medications, including a daily dose of lorazepam, a benzodiazepine used to treat anxiety, seizure disorders and sleeping problems.
Soper began her sentence Monday morning, records show, and was not given the anxiety medication until about an hour before a hearing on Williams’ emergency motion for resentencing was scheduled to begin.
“You cannot cold-turkey people off of diazepines,” Williams said. “Most concerning to me is, had I not intervened, she would still be sitting there without her medications, suffering. That is cruel and unusual and apparently it is a common problem with this jail.”
Withdrawal symptoms related to an abrupt discontinuation of lorazepam include an acute stage and a prolonged stage, according to information from the Mayo Clinic; the acute stage begins soon after stoppage and can include hallucinations, headache, seizures, muscle cramps and unusual behavior.
Medication issues related to balancing the health of incarcerated people with security concerns expressed by the court and by correctional institution staff have plagued Michigan jails and resulted in state and federal lawsuits.
In 2019, Paul Bulthouse, 39, who was incarcerated in Muskegon County’s jail following a probation violation, died after suffering multiple seizures, court records show.
Bulthouse had been prescribed Klonopin, a sedative used to manage seizures and panic attacks, and his family argued in a federal lawsuit the medication was not provided and correctional officers did not provide appropriate emergency medical care.
In 2021, records show the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners agreed to a $2.4 million settlement with Bulthouse’s family. Wellpath, a Nashville-based corporate correctional healthcare provider the county worked with at the time, paid an undisclosed settlement amount in the case.
Four Muskegon County jail guards were later charged by Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office with involuntary manslaughter. They pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of willful neglect of duty and in April were sentenced to fines, costs and community service.
Williams was not involved in the Muskegon case; he previously represented two clients incarcerated in Grand Traverse County’s jail, Cyrus Patson and Austin Grant Phillips, both of whom waived their HIPAA rights, allowing their medical histories and doctor-recommended treatment regimens to be discussed in open court.
Records show both were prescribed medications to treat mental health disorders and that a judge signed a sentencing order stated in a court proceeding the men should be provided their medication while incarcerated.
When that didn’t happen, Williams asked the court to either enforce the orders or release his clients on bond to the care of a transitional residential facility where they could receive their prescribed medication. Patson’s case was taken up by the Michigan office of the American Civil Liberties Union, which sued Grand Traverse County and several officials on Patson’s behalf, over access to medication.
The suit, which was settled out of court, asked the court to compel the jail to provide people who are incarcerated with medically assisted treatment for opioid use disorder, if prescribed.
Grand Traverse County’s jail has since contracted with a new provider, but at that time was — like Muskegon County — under contract with Wellpath.
Leelanau County contracts with Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc. for inmate healthcare in its jail.
On Thursday, Soper’s mother, Jody Crater, also attended the hearing, where Williams said he was seeking house arrest so Crater could more carefully monitor her daughter’s health and dispense medications.
“She called this morning and she was confused, she was very confused, she wasn’t making sense, from my perspective she sounded like she had a seizure,” said Crater, who told the court she had previous experience with her daughter's seizures. “I’m fearful for my daughter’s well-being.”
Leelanau County Assistant Prosecutor Tristan Chamberlain said the prosecutor’s office wouldn’t oppose the resentencing motion, but was not taking a position on jail policy.
Elsenheimer, at the close of the 25-minute hearing, denied the request to release Soper on house arrest, citing that her sentence was warranted and Leelanau County Jail Administrator Lt. Todd Roush had offered new information.
Roush told the court Soper received the first jail-administered dose of the medication just after noon on Thursday.
“Her current prescription, the one that is specifically in question, was approved today per medical authority of Advanced Correctional Healthcare,” Roush said, adding Soper said she took the medication in the evening and an order from a jail nurse practitioner would reflect that.
Williams pointed out that the jail wasn’t being consistent by giving Soper the medication at noon, then stating it should be given once every evening.
Elsenheimer appeared to agree.
“It would have been better, certainly, to have been done in a more timely way,” Elsenheimer said, “but it sounds to me like the matter has been resolved.”
Provenance or treatment of the potential seizure was not discussed further; Soper had been lodged in an observation cell where she appeared for the hearing.
About a decade ago, as many as half those incarcerated in U.S. jails were taking prescription medication for chronic medical conditions, according to data from the U.S. Department of Justice. That statistic that remains about the same today, according to a study published in April in JAMA’s health forum.
Williams credited Elsenheimer for understanding the issue at sentencing by making a point of stating the jail “shall” provide the medications.
“He saw the foreshadowing on the wall and ordered the jail to give the medications as prescribed,” Williams said. “But there are jails that take people off medications because of policies that have nothing to do with medical decisions.”
Roush on Thursday deferred comment to Jessica Young, president of JAB Management Services, a company that includes current jail contractor Advanced Correctional Healthcare.
Young said in an email she wasn’t aware of the hearing, but that ACH did not have medical policies or medication formularies — meaning a list of medications jail healthcare staff could and could not provide to those incarcerated.
She included the following statement: “Health care professionals have the freedom to provide care without limitation by prescription formulary, corporate approval for expensive medication, etc. Each situation should be addressed on a case-by-case basis. ACH does not have standing orders. ACH does not have a formulary.”
