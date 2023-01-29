GRAYLING — For months, there has been a dispute over a proposed expansion to Camp Grayling that would more than double the size of the largest National Guard training facility in the country.
Now, officials now say the acreage requested could reduce significantly. It comes not long after a state environmental official called on the DNR to nix the proposal entirely.
The Michigan National Guard announced its proposal to lease 162,000 acres of state land in north-central Michigan last year.
The Guard previously said the land would be used for low-impact cyber and electromagnetic warfare training that require long distances.
In the several months since that announcement, hundreds of nearby residents expressed concern for how the expansion would affect the environment and local economy.
Official calls for rejection
Mistrust for the Guard’s activities in the wake of PFAS contamination was one reason cited for opposing expansion plans.
Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy Supervisor Randall Rothe wrote that the DNR should reject the expansion of Camp Grayling based on the Guard’s “inability to take timely action to investigate, mitigate, and remediate significant areas of contamination at Camp Grayling.”
Rothe’s Dec. 22 letter to Bonnie Packer, the acting PFAS program manager for the Army National Guard’s Cleanup and Restoration Branch, questioned the Guard’s commitment to addressing the problem of historic PFAS contamination traced to the facility since a plume of the dangerous chemicals was discovered in 2016.
Many residents of Lake Margarethe, where much of the PFAS were discovered, must use separate taps for drinking water.
In a statement to Bridge Michigan, EGLE spokesperson Hugh McDiarmid said that, while the agency has “significant concerns” about the Guard’s PFAS response at Camp Grayling, Rothe’s letter does not represent EGLE’s formal agency stance on the expansion.
“Michigan EGLE has no regulatory authority over the proposed expansion and will not make a formal agency recommendation on that matter,” McDiarmid said.
Land ask likely to decrease
Department of Natural Resources Director Shannon Lott has the final say on the proposed expansion to the lease. Lott took over the position from former director Dan Eichinger this year.
At a quarterly meeting earlier this month, Lott told the Michigan United Conservation Clubs that a preliminary review of the proposal found that the acreage should be reduced.
But DNR spokesman Ed Golder said the size and scope of this reduction would depend on the outcome of a formal DNR review of the proposed lease expansion area. That hasn’t happened yet.
“We continue to evaluate the proposal. I’m hopeful we can provide additional information to the public soon,” Golder said.
MUCC was the first conservation organization to announce opposition to the expansion. Other outdoor organizations such as the Sierra Club, Michigan Trout Unlimited and Anglers of the Au Sable also declared opposition.
“For conservationists, it’s important that our public, state-owned lands remain protected, open and used for the purposes intended — hunting, fishing, trapping and recreating,” said Amy Trotter, MUCC executive director. “Hundreds of concerned residents in the area, hunters, anglers and conservationists spoke out against this expansion at dozens of public meetings.”
Some area residents said they believe the Guard shouldn’t acquire any more land.
Conflict grows
Local governments at the township and county level also voice similar opinions.
As of Jan. 26, more than 30 townships and county boards within the proposed expansion zone passed resolutions, submitted letters to the state or spoke out in opposition to the expansion.
Bear Lake Township Supervisor Jim Knight is one resident urging more government bodies to take a stance.
“I feel that we’re at a turning point for the history of northern Michigan,” Knight said. “Right now, it’s Pure Michigan. Do we want to be purely militarized? Will that bring tourism here?”
Michigan National Guard leadership previously stated the exercises would have minimal impact on the land or residents. The land would remain in DNR ownership and management. DNR officials said the land would be open to the public.
These points resonated with U.S. Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich) who said he’s still exploring the issue. Peters has no authority over this state matter, but he is a veteran and has considered the expansion from his perspective as chair of the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.
“The future of warfare will change considerably from what we see here today. Things that I’m working on regarding artificial intelligence, electronic warfare and cyber is really the future for warfare,” Peters said. “You need a lot larger areas to exercise those capabilities.
“My understanding is that all the recreational activities that are allowed on that land will continue to be allowed.”
More about this subject is featured in a Points North podcast about the proposed expansion to Camp Grayling.
