MANISTEE — Officials from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the cause of Monday's wildfire on the Wexford County and Manistee County border was a power line.
What exactly caused the power line to spark into a 225-acre fire is still under investigation, according to DNR spokesperson Beth Fults.
She said the fire was still 80% contained as of just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
There are no known injuries or fatalities, Fults said.
On Monday afternoon, the blaze started and spread north and east of West Eight Road and North One Road in Cleon Township, officials reported.
The Cadillac Police Department said they worked alongside other authorities to actively evacuate impacted areas. The City of Frankfort Fire and Rescue said in a statement they temporarily covered Benzonia and Homestead townships while their departments fought the wildfire.
“Thank you for keeping our firefighters and first responders safe while we bring this under control,” Wexford County Emergency Management’s statement reads.
Follow Record-Eagle.com or see tomorrow's newspaper for more updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.