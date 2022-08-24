TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy confirmed the presence of Didymosphenia geminata, or didymo — a nuisance algae known as "rock snot" — in a stretch of the Boardman River.
Last week on Aug. 17, a picture of what appeared to be didymo was posted on a Michigan Sportsman online forum, and was forwarded to EGLE and Michigan Department of Natural Resources staff, according to a joint statement.
EGLE aquatic invasive species program coordinator Sarah LeSage visited Shumsky's Canoe Launch and bridge access off East River Road in Blair Township on Aug. 22 to collect samples of the potential didymo. The Great Lakes Environmental Center confirmed what they had feared: didymo was present in Boardman.
Previously, the invasive algae were found on the the Upper Manistee River in Kalkaska County in Dec. 2021, previous reporting showed.
That incident was the first case of didymo found in the Lower Peninsula. According to EGLE and DNR reports, didymo has been in the Upper Peninsula since 2015.
Unlike other harmful algal blooms in the Great Lakes, didymo blooms best in cold, low-nutrient steams utilized for sport fisheries that are often considered pristine.
Scientists said didymo mats can cover stream beds and reduce the habitat for some macroinvertebrates that are important food for fish, such as mayflies and caddishfly nymphs.
"We don't have a lot of historical samples to indicate whether didymo may be present but undetected in other Michigan waterways," LeSage said. "It's possible that environmental factors like changes in water chemistry or quality are causing it to 'bloom' or develop long stalks, making previously undetected algae cells now visible on hard surfaces in the streambed."
According to the DNR, there are currently no effective methods to eradicate didymo once it is established in a river or stream. To prevent didymo's spreading, and other aquatic invasive species to new locations, the DNR urges recreational users to "thoroughly clean, drain and dry waders, equipment and boats upon leaving a waterway."
Some tips they said to practice are clean by removing mud and debris from all surfaces, drain the water from all bilges, wells and tanks and to dry out all equipment for at least five days, or disinfect with hot water or a diluted bleach solution.
DNR and EGLE officials describe it as having a coarse texture resembling wet wool and can appear as small, cotton ball-sized patches or thick blankets with rope-like strings that flow in currents.
If spotted, note its location and report it to the DNR using the Midwest Invasive Species Information Network at MISIN.MSU.edu.
