TRAVERSE CITY — Anglers with a state fishing license looking to catch and keep Grand Traverse Bay lake trout in 2020 will be allowed to double their haul.
Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources recently decided to raise the bay’s daily catch limit for lake trout to two fish. The DNR cut the limit to one in 2019 after catch and mortality estimates found state-licensed fishers overshot their allowed take in 2018.
Jay Wesley, the DNR’s Lake Michigan basin coordinator, said the overcatch triggered a penalty under a 2000 consent decree between the state and five Native American tribes — the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians is one.
So the department worked with the public to find ways to reduce the harvest, Wesley said. Anglers favored cutting the bag limit over shortening the season.
“We could’ve reduced the spring fishery or the winter fishery, which you then start picking on different groups that can only fish during certain times of the year,” he said.
State-licensed anglers took an estimated 47,500 pounds of lake trout from the bay in 2019, compared to a 61,500-pound limit, Wesley said. The limit’s back up to 77,200 pounds for 2020.
Fishing charter captain Cameron Garst said the reduced bag limit didn’t impact his business too much, in part because he made some adjustments.
He previously avoided giving his customers a few extra catches using his and his first mates’ fishing licenses — it’s legal, but he typically considers it unethical. He started doing so in 2019 so his customers catch two extra lake trout before switching to another species: bass.
He enjoyed learning a new fishery and his clients liked catching and releasing the fish.
“But I’m glad that I don’t have to explain why we’re down to one (lake trout) like I did last year on every single trip,” he said.
Wes Newberry, Grand Traverse Area Sport Fishing Association president, said the reduced limit probably affected recreational fishers more than charter operators — he owns a charter boat in Frankfort.
Two people on a small boat could only catch two fish before they were done.
“A lot of guys said it wasn’t even worth it and they went fishing elsewhere,” he said.
Tribal fishing rights in Grand Traverse Bay are set aside for the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, said Bill Rastetter, an attorney for the tribe. He presumes the DNR’s increased bag limit isn’t expected to overshoot state anglers’ share of lake trout.
One reason the DNR figured anglers overshot in 2018 — 93,146 pounds versus a 77,200-pound limit — was new research suggesting 41 percent of lake trout don’t survive being caught and released, Wesley said. Those deaths have to be accounted for.
Lake trout like cold water, so they stay deep, Wesley said. Catching one in the summer not only causes internal pressure changes, but forces them into warmer surface waters.
“In the spring when the water’s cold, the percent mortality’s probably very low, and it’ll be really high in the summer time and low again in the fall, but the average of the season is 41 percent,” he said.
Garst said he hopes people know more about how deadly catch-and-release can be for lake trout, and that they’ll stop targeting them once they hit their daily limit.
Newberry said that’s how it should be done, but charter anglers need to catch fish. He’s asking the DNR for another mortality study because he believes the death rate’s much lower using certain methods and at different times of the year.
Lake trout are a native predator fish that stay in cold, deep water but go closer to shore in the spring and fall, according to the DNR. They usually weigh 9 to 10 pounds but can grow much bigger, with the state record tipping the scale at 61 pounds, 8 ounces.
Bag limits across the rest of Lake Michigan are two per day north of Arcadia and three per day south of there, Wesley said.
The consent decree that splits up state and tribal fishing in the bay — among numerous other shared resource issues between the state and five tribes — expires in August, Rastetter said. He’s representing Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians in the renegotiations.
The tribe is happy with the peace the consent decree has kept between state and tribal fishers, Rastetter said. That’s especially true given the rancor and discrimination against area American Indians spurred by fishing disputes in the 1970s and ‘80s.
Newberry said he’s involved in negotiations as well. His association played a role in bringing about the decree by filing a lawsuit that resulted in the original 1985 agreement, according to the organization’s online history.
Rastetter said Federal District Court Judge Noel Fox’s 1979 decision that led to the agreement turned 41 on Thursday.
A confidentiality agreement means Rastetter can’t talk about negotiations, but they are proceeding despite impacts from COVID-19, with former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Cavanagh mediating, he said.
Rastetter and Newberry separately said they might need more time.
“It would not surprise me if there were an extension, but of course that would require the parties to agree, and what happens if one the parties doesn’t agree? I can’t predict that,” Rastetter said.
