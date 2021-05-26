GREENWOOD — A more than 400-acre fire burned across both public and private land in northern Wexford County this week, and continues to smolder in the area's marshy places.
The Colfax Fire remains about 70 percent contained but does not have an active, moving front line. Firefighters have a line around four of the approximately 5.2 miles of fire perimeter, according to state fire officials.
The fire burned about 425 acres in Greenwood Township, about five miles northwest of Manton. It started in a Scotch pine plantation just south of 10 Road and burned north onto state forestland, said Kerry Wieber, public information officer for Michigan Department of Natural Resources fire management.
The charred landscape is east of 31 Road, west of 33 Road and mostly south of 8 Road, Wieber said.
Firefighters responded around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and not long after 5 p.m., residents of 76 homes were evacuated until around 10 p.m. The U.S. Forestry Service provided four fixed-wing planes and one helicopter that collectively dropped more than 42,000 gallons of water on the fire, Wieber said.
She said about one-tenth of an inch of rainfall landed on the fire area overnight.
The flames burned into some marshy areas where the fire continues to burn, but no structures were lost and no injuries reported, officials said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Wieber said.
— Sheri McWhirter, Record-Eagle staff writer
