TRAVERSE CITY — He was the star of social media chatter, a well-traveled black bear with a penchant for birdseed and an overriding desire to be close to Traverse City.
Too close, as it turns out — at least for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Now, he’s buried in what agency Outreach and Engagement Manager Holly Vaughn described as an undisclosed location.
“After much deliberation, it was decided that to avoid further offending some residents by displaying parts of the bear (or dishonoring its remains), and to prevent perpetuating negative feelings and a painful memory for Traverse City residents, the DNR retained possession and the hide and skull were not put on display,” she said in an email, adding the bear was left whole before burial.
The DNR originally weighed whether to donate the bear’s pelt and skull for display at a nature education center or tribal facility, Vaughn previously said.
For Donna Miller, that rationale to bury the animal instead doesn’t hold up, she said. She’s dismayed over how the DNR handled the bear and believes he would be better off alive and in captivity than dead and buried, she said. Or better yet, people could have learned to live with him.
“I would’ve rather replaced 100 broken feeders than have him killed,” she said.
Miller, who lives just outside of Traverse City, was one of many locals to spot the bruin outside her home. She was delighted to watch as he played and manipulated things in a “wonderful way.”
“I thought it was fantastic, and if they had to move him they could’ve put him in a bear ranch,” she said, adding she even reached out to one in the Upper Peninsula.
She’s skeptical of the DNR’s reasoning that the bear, at his age, would have fared poorly in captivity, but ultimately didn’t know, she said.
Nor did she completely accept the logic that the bear had become too fearless around humans and inevitably would have ended up in a confrontation with one — the bear ran as soon as she made noise and opened the door to shoo him off, and he returned a little while later, she said.
Terry Carrithers, another Traverse City resident, said she was glad the DNR decided to bury the bear after all. But she too was disappointed with how the agency handled the situation, and thinks they owe the public an apology.
“This bear was only taken 91 miles away, so he obviously was going to find his way back to Traverse City, I think, and I just feel that they could’ve put a little more effort to try an relocate him,” she said.
Bears that lose their fear of humans have a name among wildlife biologists: problem bears. The saying, “a fed bear is a dead bear,” references the fact that bears used to people can become defensive or territorial, leading to attacks on humans that make their killing unavoidable.
Euthanization was a last resort when the DNR captured the bear in April, luring him into a live trap with his favorite snack, as previously reported. Biologists tagged and radio-collared him, removed a tooth and took down more stats on the then-400-pound bear before relocating him to a spot near Alpena.
{span}The fields and woods north of Hillman is an ideal place for a large critter seeking to avoid people.
It’s sparsely populated, and just east of thousands of acres of public forests, including Pigeon River Country with its wooded hills and river-crossed valleys that some 1,200 head of elk call home.{/span}
{span}That’s where DNR pilots picked up the bear’s signal before he made tracks for his old stomping ground, making the trek in a few weeks and even logging 70 miles in two days. He went south to another wild locale — the Manistee River near Brethren and eventually Copemish — before biologists picked up a mortality signal from his collar.{/span}
Instead of finding a bear corpse, they found a broken collar at the base of a tree, likely the spot where the bear broke it while scratching himself against the trunk.
New bear mischief and a few sightings aroused suspicions the bear was back in the Traverse City area, and a Grand Traverse 911 dispatcher whose crabapple tree the bear destroyed while foraging volunteered their yard for another live trap.
When the bear fell for it — again — DNR officials concluded he would just cause the same problems if they moved him, even to the Upper Peninsula, as previously reported. And his increasing boldness and reliance on human-provided food meant he posed an unacceptable threat to humans.
Miller said the DNR’s behavior around the second capture struck her as dishonest.
“They were asking the public to help capture it, they weren’t saying the plan is to kill it, and then when they did they said, ‘OK, we’re going to keep the skull and fur to help with education,’” she said.
Subsequent calls to Vaughn weren’t returned as of Friday, and a message with DNR biologist Steve Griffith wasn’t returned by Friday.
Miller agreed she hopes people learn to take steps to avoid attracting bears if one is in the neighborhood. The Traverse City bear, though, made that hard by not staying in one spot for too long.
But she was adamant in not blaming him for his predilection for human food.
“Obviously it became unafraid of people, which was its mistake, but it’s not the bear’s fault,” she said.
