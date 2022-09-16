TRAVERSE CITY — The driver of a truck that crashed into a ditch was charged on several counts in the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County.
On Sept. 16, Cody Albert Schaub, 28, was arraigned on the following charges: one count possession of methamphetamine, one count carrying a concealed weapon, an add-on charge for felony firearm and operating while intoxicated under a controlled substance.
On Sept. 12, a witness called 9-1-1 to report a truck that had crossed the centerline on M-113 in Paradise Township, almost colliding with a semi truck, according to previous reporting.
Deputies said that when they searched the driver's car, they found a bag with an unidentified white power in the center console, and three concealed pistols: a Girsan 9mm pistol, a Colt 45 caliber and a Kimber 45 caliber.
According to the accident report, deputies also found prescription medication in the car. Grand Traverse County Sheriff Office Captain Randy Fewless said deputies used a TruNarc Handheld Narcotics Analyzer to determine that the white powder was methamphetamine.
The driver was taken to Munson Medical Center, and then released to the Grand Traverse County Jail until his arraignment. Fewless said the sheriff's office is still waiting for Schaub's blood test results from Michigan State Police's Crime Lab.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.