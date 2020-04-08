TRAVERSE CITY — School officials and other education professionals in Michigan are finding new ways to navigate business during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several superintendent searches across the state are hitting the pause button, while others are simply closing their vacancies and relying on interims to continue the work of a district’s top administrator.
Greg Sieszputowski, director of leadership development and executive search services for the Michigan Association of School Boards, said eight of the nine school districts the MASB is servicing have halted their superintendent searches.
“They have not canceled their searches. They have not closed their searches. They have just decided to delay them until they get to a place where we can congregate again, hoping this doesn’t extend too far,” Sieszputowski said.
Two local searches, however, continue to press forward.
Leland Public School, led by interim Mike Hartigan, and Traverse City Area Public Schools, led by interim Jim Pavelka, said their timeline for hiring a new superintendent has not changed. Pavelka said that does not mean it cannot or will not change.
“We’re in a fluid and dynamic situation, right now,” Pavelka said. “If anything changes, I think the board of education, if we have to make modifications, will be able to do that.”
Jim Morse, who is leading the TCAPS search for Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, said their company is seeing fewer people apply for open superintendent positions because they’re dealing with the ramifications the outbreak is having on their districts.
TCAPS received between 22 to 25 applicants for its opening, which Morse said is about average for today’s climate.
“It’s hard to have potential candidates focus on looking for potential positions,” Morse said. “We have had to adjust some things to accommodate for everything going on.”
The biggest adjustment is switching from in-person interviews to virtual interviews.
The Leland Board of Education conducted its first and second batch of interviews for the final six candidates Monday and Tuesday night, respectively. The third interview session is scheduled for a virtual meeting tonight (Wednesday).
Bill Robinson, Leland board president, said those interviews were scheduled to take place in person at a regular open meeting, but Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order shuttering schools to in-person instruction extended to board meetings but allowed trustees to meet virtually as long as the meetings were open to the public.
“COVID-19 is an unprecedented situation. It’s affecting everything,” Robinson said. “We were very far down the line in our process, so we could do those interviews. They’re not as personal, but it’s why we hope we can schedule second interviews some time soon and try to do those in person with enough social distancing.”
Charles Andrews, regional president of the Michigan Leadership Institute’s East Central Michigan division, is leading the Leland search. He said the second round of interviews and the fit-to-district tour for the final two candidates have always been done in person and are rather necessary to be done in person.
“We’re not sure how we’re going to process through that yet,” he said. “This is the most important hire that a board of education ever does. It’s always preferable to have a good, casual conversation between board members and the prospective superintendent prior to offering that person a contract.”
Sieszputowski said the hesitation from districts not wanting to hire someone without ever meeting them in person is “legitimate in this new environment.” He said they hope to continue interviews either during the summer or later this spring to have a superintendent in place by fall.
“They’re taking the cautious path and taking some time to let everything settle down,” he said.
Morse plans to present a slate of five to six candidates to the TCAPS Board of Education during its meeting Monday, which will be done virtually. The plan is to then interview those candidates April 25 and bring back the two finalists May 11 and 12.
Morse suggested the possibility of holding those interviews in a gymnasium with appropriate spacing or in an auditorium where the candidate gives a presentation or answers questions with board members spaced throughout the seating.
If that timeline is affected and the search delayed, Pavelka said he would remain on as interim.
“I made a commitment when I took the job to do the job,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.